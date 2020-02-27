The Best Dewy Setting Sprays For Faking a Post-Workout Glow

Scroll To See More Images

Finishing off a makeup look with a solid setting spray is undoubtedly the best way to achieve a flawless, but natural-looking finish to the skin—especially if you’re looking to avoid topping your base off with cakey finishing powders or glittery highlighter to perfect a faux glow. A few spritzes of setting spray can magically transfer an over-powdered, chalky effect into a seamless, skin-like finish instantly.

While many dew-faking products can tend to deliver excess shine or leave you looking like a disco ball, a luminous finishing spray can give you a natural, post-workout glow that copies the look of a bit of shine and sweat— all without looking greasy or moving your makeup around like mudslide. While these hydrating and dewy setting sprays don’t always leave you with the makeup-extending superpowers as mattifying formulas, there’s something to be said about glowy skin and the natural, flattering fading of makeup throughout the day. So, if you’re one of the many beauty connoisseurs that just so happens to prefer a dewy finish, these setting sprays will give you a natural, selfie-ready sheen.

1. NYX Dewy Skin Setting Spray

This drugstore favorite is a beloved classic thanks to its uncanny ability to give the skin a fresh glow with a touch dew while also locking your makeup look in place. Some luminous sprays can be overly hydrating or shimmery, causing your makeup run or smudge, but NYX’s extends the wear time of your foundation, powder, and even eye makeup without mattifying the shine. The lightweight mist feels moisturizing and comfortable, but works with any skin type.

2. Bella Jade Botanicals Makeup Setting Spray

Bella Jade Botanical’s Makeup Setting Spray is not only a solid post-make-application finishing product, but it’s also an excellent addition to your handbag’s on-the-go beauty collection for mid-day touch-up’s. The ultra-fine mist instantly revives tired skin and gives your makeup instant, glow-boosting refresh. It’s also infused with an assortment of radiance-enhancing ingredients including green tea and MSM to perk up dullness and give even the chalkiest of makeup a seamless effect.

3. Mario Badescu Skincare Rosewater Facial Spray

There’s a reason that this multi-use facial spray has become a cult-favorite. Not only is the refreshing spray an amazing post-makeup finishing spray, but it’s also a great skin care prep product to gently tone and gives your skin a boost of radiance prior to makeup application. It contains rosewater and aloe to hydrate the skin without adding shimmery particles or leaving the skin feeling greasy. The only downside to this K-beauty icon is that it won’t extend your makeup’s wear time.