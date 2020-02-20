The Best Detangling Sprays For Unruly Knots

Scroll To See More Images

When I think of de-tangling hair sprays, I think of my childhood, and while the product is often targeted towards kid’s tresses, using a detangler is an essential step if you brush hair after shampooing. Without this hydrating and softening product, you risk breakage and split ends caused by your brush trying to navigate troublesome knots.

While you may be concerned about a de-tangling hair product leaving your scalp and strands greasy (especially if you have fine or thinning hair) and weighed down, opting for a lightweight product to help smooth over trouble areas post-shower will also double function as a non-oily leave-in conditioner to keep your locks healthy and well-nourished. So, if you are one to brush or comb your wet hair, make sure that aside from using a hairbrush designed specifically for damp locks, you’re also using a hydrating detangling product to prevent damage.

1. It's a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Product

This hydrating leave-in product doubles as a lightweight conditioner, detangler, and breakage treatment for those with color-treated and bleached hair.

2. Kinky-Curly, Knot Today, Natural Leave In & Detangler

This all-natural leave-in conditioner and detangler hybrid coats strands with moisture and prevents breakage and split ends post-shampoo. It’s designed for all hair types, including curly and textured.

3. Sun Bum Revitalizing 3-in-1 Leave-in Hair Conditioner Spray

Another multi-use hair product, Sun Bum’s nourishing 3in-1 spray formula functions as a detangler, leave-in conditioner and heat protectant. It’s also formulated with SPF to prevent hair from drying out in the sun and fading hair color.