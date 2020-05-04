Grown-Up Detangling Sprays For Silky-Smooth Strands

Detangling sprays are kind of synonymous with children’s haircare products, but while many of these formulas are often targeted towards kid’s tresses, using a detangler is an essential step post-shampoo for adults as well—at least if you’re trying to avoid breakage, split ends, and of course, giant knots. Without using one of these underrated conditioning products on damp hair, you’re risking major damage to your ends caused by your brush attempting to navigate troublesome tangles.

You may be concerned that using a detangling hair product will leave your scalp and strands looking like an oil slick (especially if you have fine hair), however, if you find a solid, lightweight product to help smooth over matted areas post-shower, these products will also double as a non-oily leave-in conditioner to keep your locks healthy and well-nourished—which is especially key if you use heat styling tools on the regular. So, if you are one to brush or comb your wet hair, make sure that aside from using a hairbrush designed specifically for damp locks, you’re also using a hydrating detangling product to prevent damage.

1. Andalou Naturals Exotic Marula Oil Silky Smooth Detangling Spray

This organic and all-natural knot-nixer is infused with exotic marula oil and antioxidants to detangle hair and fortify damaged stands. This breakage-busting spray helps to provide ample hydration to dry ends without leaving your hair feeling greasy or weighed down.

2. Revitalizing 3-in-1 Leave-in Hair Conditioner Spray

This multipurpose formula not only helps detangle unruly strands, but it also functions as a lightweight leave-in conditioner and protects hair from damaging and color-fading UV rays. This detangling spray is a must-have for those with color-treated or bleach hair.

3. The Honest Company Conditioning Detangler

Infused with argan oil, jojoba, shea butter, and protein-rich quinoa, this all-natural detangling spray not only gets rid of knots instantly, but it also helps fortify damaged hair. It also tackles fly-aways and frizz like a champ, leaving you with silky-smooth shiny strands every single time.