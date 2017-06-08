StyleCaster
Share

The 10 Best Deodorants That Really, Truly Keep You Dry

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 10 Best Deodorants That Really, Truly Keep You Dry

by
The 10 Best Deodorants That Really, Truly Keep You Dry
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Hi, my name is Chloe, and I sweat. A lot. Wow—look how close all of us are now! My family calls it The Curse: some bad spell cast upon my great-great-great grandfather centuries ago that turned generations of my family into sweaty swamp creatures. For my dad and my brother, that means perpetual full-body sweating—the red-faced guys whose faces perspire when they eat. But for me, all of my sweat is funneled directly to my underarms, meaning truly insane, leaking-faucet-level sweat, even in winter, and especially in nervous situations. (Sorry, Alex Reese, for sweating through my shirt when you held my hand in 9th grade.)

MORE: Hilary Duff’s Butt May Have Just Broken the Internet

Yeah, it’s glamorous, and yes, I am beautiful. However, my lifelong battle with hyperhidrosis (i.e. stupid-high levels of sweatiness) has made me an expert in two things: not giving a fuck, and also knowing which deodorants really work to keep me dry and B.O.-free, and which do little more than sprinkle my pits with rosewater and false hope. And since nobody should spend two decades testing out shitty deodorants like I did, I went ahead and rounded up the ten best deodorants for sweaty, smelly human beings, from roll-ons and sprays, to the crunchiest of natural formulas—all of which truly work. So click through to see them all, and get ready to hold hands with someone you have a crush on without soaking your Hollister shirt to your waist.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
A spray that seriously won't leave marks on *any* clothes
A spray that seriously won't leave marks on *any* clothes

Dove Sheer Fresh Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant, $5.47; at Walmart

Photo: Dove
A natural stick that uses charcoal to neutralize sweat and odor
A natural stick that uses charcoal to neutralize sweat and odor

Schmidt's Charcoal + Magnesium Mineral Enriched Natural Deodorant Stick, $9.99; at Schmidt’s

Photo: Schmidt’s
A quick-dry roll-on that works for 48 hours
A quick-dry roll-on that works for 48 hours

Mitchum Advanced Women Powder Fresh Roll-On Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant, $2.97; at Walmart

Photo: Mitchum
A soothing, natural stick that soaks up sweat with Kaolin clay
A soothing, natural stick that soaks up sweat with Kaolin clay

Freedom Stick Deodorant in Bergamot Mint, $16; at Freedom

Photo: Freedom
A clear-dry gel that totally locks out odor and sweat
A clear-dry gel that totally locks out odor and sweat

Secret Fresh Clear Gel in Luxe Lavender, $5.49; at Secret

Photo: Secret
A natural, baking soda-based cream for sensitive skin
A natural, baking soda-based cream for sensitive skin

Meow Meow Tweet Deodorant Cream in Lavender, $14; at Meow Meow Tweet

Photo: Meow Meow Tweet
A natural, moisturizing stick with shea butter and coconut oil
A natural, moisturizing stick with shea butter and coconut oil

Native Deodorant in Coconut & Vanilla, $12; at Native

Photo: Native
A clear spray that releases scents the more you sweat
A clear spray that releases scents the more you sweat

Degree UltraClear Black + White Dry Spray, $4.99; at Degree

Photo: Degree
A vegan stick infused with skin-soothing aloe
A vegan stick infused with skin-soothing aloe

Tarte Clean Queen Vegan Deodorant, $14; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
A stick with 24-hour sweat and odor-neutralizing ingredients
A stick with 24-hour sweat and odor-neutralizing ingredients

Ban Shower Fresh Invisible Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant, $2.27; at Walmart

Photo: Ban
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Anti-Aging Hair Products That Really Work

The Best Anti-Aging Hair Products That Really Work
  • A spray that seriously won't leave marks on *any* clothes
  • A natural stick that uses charcoal to neutralize sweat and odor
  • A quick-dry roll-on that works for 48 hours
  • A soothing, natural stick that soaks up sweat with Kaolin clay
  • A clear-dry gel that totally locks out odor and sweat
  • A natural, baking soda-based cream for sensitive skin
  • A natural, moisturizing stick with shea butter and coconut oil
  • A clear spray that releases scents the more you sweat
  • A vegan stick infused with skin-soothing aloe
  • A stick with 24-hour sweat and odor-neutralizing ingredients
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share