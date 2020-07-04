Universally-Flattering Wine-Hued Lipsticks to Channel Your Inner Vamp

Scroll To See More Images

While we definitely live for a classic, starlet-inspired orangey-red lip, sometimes you just find yourself in the mood for something a little bit deeper, darker, and well, something with a bit more drama. Just like occasional urge to dawn an all-black ensemble just for the heck of it, some days we’re just in the mood to do something a bit more mysterious with our makeup look. While reaching for a deeper lipstick hue can feel daunting, but even if you’re afraid they’ll look a little bit too severe, rest assured that there’s the perfect cabernet sauvignon-inspired shade perfect for your unique coloring.

Whether you’re keen a berry-spiked hue or prefer an ultra-bold burgundy shade, there are plenty of deeply-pigmented shades on offer to choose from (and on that note, why choose just one?). Ahead, we’ve lined up some of our favorite deeply-hued lip colors (that are also affordable) to add to your collection ASAP.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L'Oreal Colour Riche Lipcolour, Divine Wine

Infused with a range of nourishing and line-smoothing ingredients like Omega 3, Argan Oil, and Vitamin E, this creamy lipstick feels moisturized and comfortable on the lips without compromising color payoff.

2. Milani Color Statement Matte Lipstick

This bold matte lipstick stays put all day long without over-drying your pout or accentuating lines and cracks. The soothing formula contains Vitamins E and C to help your mouth retain hydration.

3. NYX Cosmetics Matte Lipstick Siren

This long-lasting lipstick delivers a smooth matte finish with next-level pigmentation, allowing you to build up intensity and drama as you please. The non-drying formula doesn’t smear or fade for hours.