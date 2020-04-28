The Best Deep Conditioners for Natural Hair That Needs Moisture

Is it just me or has our hair been feeling the effects of social distancing too? Keeping my hair moisturized has always been a challenge, but as of late, it seems no amount of conditioner, oil, or hair butter can keep my it from drying out in a matter of hours. There’s a number of things that factor into the overall health of our hair, but I know the best deep conditioner for natural hair could at least help my cause while trying to adjust an entire routine.
Whether it’s an actual deep conditioner, a hair mask, or quick in-shower treatment, showing textured hair a little extra love beyond the daily conditioner has become the unwritten rule of weekly maintenance. Once you find your perfect match, it could easily become the thing that makes or break your curl definition, the ease of detangling, or overall moisture retention.
I’ve found the most effective ones to be emollient-rich and effective with just a little product in my hand. (Because with the amount of conditioner I use every day, it’s easy to go through bottles fast.) If you’re currently reading label after label and hoping to land on a deep conditioner worth the investment, here are some of the best top-rated options to consider.
Design Essentials Coconut & Monoi Deep Moisture Masque
A lightweight protein-rich conditioner you can cocktail with other styling products if you want to leave it in.
Camille Rose Naturals Algae Renew Deep Conditioner
Blue algae is rich in protein, making this hair treatment ideal for targeting breakage before or after cleansing.
EDEN BodyWorks Almond Marshmallow Split End Repair Masque
Reduce shedding over time when you add this sweet almond oil and marshmallow root-infused treatment into your weekly routine.
MIZANI Strength Fusion Intense Night-Time Treatment
An overnight repair treatment for chemically-processed natural hair.
Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask
When your hair is feeling extra dry, leave in this mask so the shea butter, coconut oil and macadamia oil can soften your strands and help prevent future breakage.
Ouidad Curl Immersion Triple Treat Deep Conditioner
The coconut and avocado oils in this rich treatment infuse curls with moisture while grapeseed oil seals the hydration in.
Hask Rose Oil + Peach Color-Protecting Deep Conditioner Treatments
For color-treated hair, this formula includes peach extract for strengthening weak hair strands while rose oil provides moisture.
DevaCurl Heaven In Hair® Divine Deep Conditioner
A trifecta of cupuaçu, murumuru and cacao butters replenish and soften dry curls.
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
A cult-favorite hair mask made with B-vitamins, natural oils, algae, biotin, and more to address split ends and promote growth.
Soapbox Rejuvenating Deep Conditioner
A cruelty-free and vegan coconut oil-infused hair mask made with all-natural ingredients. Plus, for every Soapbox product purchased, a bar of soap goes to someone in need.
Aussie Miracle Moist 3 Minute Treatment
A quick and easy hair softener infused with avocado and jojoba oil sourced from Australia.
Pantene Gold Series Repairing Mask
Developed by Black scientists and water-activated, this affordable deep conditioner penetrates the hair shaft to target split ends and other damage.
Head & Shoulders Deep Moisture Masque
A deeply moisturizing hair mask that also targets build up and irritation on the scalp.
Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Hair Smoothie
An aloe, shea butter, sweet almond oil-infused treatment for nixing dryness and upping moisture.
OGX Deeply Restoring + Pracaxi Recovery Oil In-Shower Moisture Treatment
A 60-second hair mask that delivers the same benefits of a traditional deep conditioner, thanks to moisturizing pracaxi oil and murumuru butter harvested in Brazil.
Aunt Jackie’s Curls & Coils Flaxseed Recipes Fix My Hair Intensive Repair Conditioning Masque
A deep conditioner enriched with flaxseed, mango butter, shea butter, avocado, and coconut oil to moisturize the hair and/or provide protection before heat-styling.
Mielle Organics Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner
A cooling moisture-rich conditioner infused with mint oil to stimulate blood flow in the scalp for healthy growth.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.