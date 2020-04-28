The Best Deep Conditioners for Natural Hair That Needs Moisture

Is it just me or has our hair been feeling the effects of social distancing too? Keeping my hair moisturized has always been a challenge, but as of late, it seems no amount of conditioner, oil, or hair butter can keep my it from drying out in a matter of hours. There’s a number of things that factor into the overall health of our hair, but I know the best deep conditioner for natural hair could at least help my cause while trying to adjust an entire routine.

Whether it’s an actual deep conditioner, a hair mask, or quick in-shower treatment, showing textured hair a little extra love beyond the daily conditioner has become the unwritten rule of weekly maintenance. Once you find your perfect match, it could easily become the thing that makes or break your curl definition, the ease of detangling, or overall moisture retention.

I’ve found the most effective ones to be emollient-rich and effective with just a little product in my hand. (Because with the amount of conditioner I use every day, it’s easy to go through bottles fast.) If you’re currently reading label after label and hoping to land on a deep conditioner worth the investment, here are some of the best top-rated options to consider.

Design Essentials Coconut & Monoi Deep Moisture Masque

A lightweight protein-rich conditioner you can cocktail with other styling products if you want to leave it in.

Camille Rose Naturals Algae Renew Deep Conditioner

Blue algae is rich in protein, making this hair treatment ideal for targeting breakage before or after cleansing.

EDEN BodyWorks Almond Marshmallow Split End Repair Masque

Reduce shedding over time when you add this sweet almond oil and marshmallow root-infused treatment into your weekly routine.

MIZANI Strength Fusion Intense Night-Time Treatment

An overnight repair treatment for chemically-processed natural hair.

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask

When your hair is feeling extra dry, leave in this mask so the shea butter, coconut oil and macadamia oil can soften your strands and help prevent future breakage.

