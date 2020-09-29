Dead Sea Mud Masks That’ll Purify & Revitalize Your Skin

The Dead Sea, which is located between Israel and Jordan, is known for having a high salt content. It’s a must-visit for tourists, who typically spend their time marveling at how effortless it is to float in this body of water. Globe-trotters aren’t the only people who get excited about this sea, though. Anyone who is really into skincare likely has a Dead Sea clay mask in their bathroom cabinet. The Dead Sea has mineral-rich black clay at the bottom of it, which happens to be super effective at pulling toxins out of your skin, defeating blackheads and improving the overall look of your skin. It has become a skin-care main-stay. It’s known for its anti-aging properties, for helping even out skin tones and for giving you glowing skin.

That’s why we rounded up the best Dead Sea mud masks for you. All of our picks combine this clay with some more moisturizing ingredients, like lavender, aloe vera and shea butter to rejuvenate your skin after the mask exfoliates your skin.

1. New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask This detoxifying formula includes Dead Sea mineral mud and a complex of aloe vera, calendula oil, Vitamin E, sunflower seed oil and jojoba Oil. Plus, it doesn’t have any sulfates or parabens. It’ll unclog your pores and ultimately reduce them by gentle exfoliation. Don’t worry, it won’t leave you with dry skin, thanks to the meld of herbal oils in this mask. In addition to the popular original mask, you can get a dead sea mud mask infused with lavender or eucalyptus. New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask $16.95 buy it

2. Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask This mask will fight your skin’s breakouts and help give you smaller pores with its mineral-packed formula. Zinc, magnesium, sulphur, bromide and a few more -iums can be found in this mask’s list of ingredients. While the minerals are getting rid of dead skin, the shea butter and aloe vera oil renew and provide plenty of moisture to make up for the harsher, more purifying aspects of this Dead Sea mask. Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask $18.95 buy it