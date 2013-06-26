The Best Serums For Dark Spots, Scars and Everything In Between

Ah, the glow of summer is hard to resist, especially that amazing glow skin gets from all that fun in the sun. But the sun’s rays and environmental factors can take their toll, which is when you add a little TLC to your face in the way of serums.
Serums, when added to a great skincare routine, are like turning up the volume on the benefits of great products: they give your skin that little bit extra to help heal, soothe and nourish your skin to beautiful perfection. Whether you’ve got dark spots, acne scars, dull skin or dry skin, there’s a face serum that will help solve your problems. We’ve rounded up our favorite serums for every need you could possibly have, so that you’ll be well on your way to your best summer skin ever.
More Dark Spot Correctors From Beauty High:
Acne Scars and Dark Spots: What You Need to Know For Clear Skin
8 Dark Spot Correctors to Improve Your Skin
Repairing Skin Damage: The Best Dark Spot Correcting Serums
The best dark spot correctors, fixes for uneven skin tone and more.
Inspired by a love of green juices, this all natural, super lightweight serum contains hyaluronic acid to moisturize, cholophyll to oxygenate and galactoarabinan (the secret star ingredient) for serious cell turnover. It's anti-inflammatory, so it's soothes and softens even the most sensitive skin.
Joanna Vargas Daily Serum, available on Amazon
This luxurious serum contains rare extracts of chia oil and fat-soluble essential nutrients that, either alone or mixed with your favorite moisturizer, can give you incredible softness and vibrancy. It's like traveling with your own lighting crew.
Perricone MD Chia Serum, available on Amazon
We're loving this sunscreen serum that helps combat premature aging and sun damage. Applied after cleansing, antioxidants and hydrators nourish and soften skin while broad spectrum SPF 30+ protects skin from the sun's harmful rays. Use it alone or layered underneath makeup for touchable, soft, protected skin.
Supergoop! City Sunscreen Serum SPF 30+ PA +++, available on Amazon
If you've got a little issue with some scar tissue, try this amazing serum that helps to reduce the appearance of scars and uneven texture with the combination of a high tech serum and rollerball applicator. Used regularly over time, the results are pretty amazing.
Kate Somerville D-Scar Diminishing Serum, available on Amazon
Summer sun can eventually show up as fine lines around the eyes. Tackle the problem early on with this amazing, anti-aging retinol eye serum that prevents and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while it tightens and tones the delicate skin around your pretty peepers.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum, available on Amazon
Struggling with dark spots or discoloration? Try this targeted treatment that contains a seriously concentrated, plant powered brightening blend that can help diminish their appearance. Use with sunscreen so the spots don't return.
Aveda Enbrightenment Brightening Correcting Serum, available on Amazon
We love the brightening effects of vitamin C, and this serum contains the exotic Amazonian Camu Camu berry, a superfruit with 30 times the vitamin C of an orange. It brightens, it smoothes, it firms and it gives uneven skin tone a serious boost. Talk about summer radiance!
Peter Thomas Roth Camu Camu Power C x 30 Vitamin C Brightening Serum, available on Amazon
Say goodbye to unwanted redness with this amazing diffusing serum with natural anti-inflammatories to soothe sensitive skin and help diminish the appearance of broken capillaries. From blushing to sunburns, it's got your covered.
June Jacobs Redness Diffusing Serum, available on Amazon
Those with sensitive skin will love this light, oil-free gel with botanical anti-inflammatory and antiseptic extracts to soothe and calm irritated skin. It can eliminate redness, diminish the appearance of brown spots and give you a clear, brightened (without hydroquinone) complexion.
Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Gel, available on Amazon
Why not get some real beauty rest? Apply this amazing mineral- and vitamin-rich formula that absorbs deeply to smooth and hydrate while boosting firmness and flexibility. It's like a mini spa vacation for your face every night.
AHAVA Revitalize Extreme Night Treatment, available on Amazon