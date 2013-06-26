The Best Serums For Dark Spots, Scars and Everything In Between

Ah, the glow of summer is hard to resist, especially that amazing glow skin gets from all that fun in the sun. But the sun’s rays and environmental factors can take their toll, which is when you add a little TLC to your face in the way of serums.

Serums, when added to a great skincare routine, are like turning up the volume on the benefits of great products: they give your skin that little bit extra to help heal, soothe and nourish your skin to beautiful perfection. Whether you’ve got dark spots, acne scars, dull skin or dry skin, there’s a face serum that will help solve your problems. We’ve rounded up our favorite serums for every need you could possibly have, so that you’ll be well on your way to your best summer skin ever.

