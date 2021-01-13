The Best Products to Nix Dark Spots You Can Buy on Amazon

If post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation has got you down, well, we have some great solutions for you that—with a little time—will brighten your complexion and fade those spots. Some of the best dark spot products are actually available on Amazon and most with Prime shipping so you don’t have to wait forever to start your clear-skin journey.

Whether it’s a dark spot leftover from a pimple, melasma, freckles, sun spots or any other irritation, they can be a pain to get rid of. But all you need is a little patience and a few key ingredients, you can lighten those spots in just 1-3 weeks. Choose which serum, gel or lotion will work the best for you. Some are infused with skin-brightening hydroquinone, while others use vitamin C and niacinamide or even retinol to increase cell turnover and renew skin.

Brighten up your complexion with our favorite Amazon finds, below.

Differin Dark Spot Correcting Serum

This lightening serum uses 2 percent hydroquinone to gradually fade post-acne marks and hyperpigmentation. The addition of antioxidant-rich sea buckthorn berry oil soothes skin and helps protect it from free radical damage.

Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair Dark Spot Corrector

Retinol SA (the brand’s retinol complex) works to renew skin, while vitamin C brightens and hyaluronic acid locks in moisture.

EnaSkin Dark Spot Corrector

Almost 10,000 Amazon customers have given this cream an average of 4.5 stars, saying it truly lightens up dark spots in just a few weeks, as well as clears up some stubborn acne. It uses 4-butylresorcinol, which as been shown to be a hypopigmenting agent, as well as kojic acid, lactic acid, salicylic acid, and Morinda Citrifolia extract.

Peace Out Dark Spots One Step Brightening Treatment

Target each post-acne mark with these microneedling stickers infused with tranexamic acid. Wear one—or a few—overnight for at least six hours twice a week for three consecutive weeks.

Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Age Spot Correcting Serum

Murad scrapped its best-selling lightener to launch this new serum that ditches hydroquinone for a new, patented tech that also promises to address the overproduction of melanin. Read our full review here.

ZitSticka Hyperfade Microdart Blur Patch for Dark Spots

These microdart stickers fade post-zit spots with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, arbutin, licorice root extract, tranexamic acid and kojic acid.

Dermalogica Age Bright Spot Fader

Not only does this spot treatment target active breakouts with salicylic acid, but it also fades the post-acne marks with niacinamide and hexylresorcinol.