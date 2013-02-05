Repairing Skin Damage: The Best Dark Spot Correcting Serums

Ah, the sun. We love its warmth and all of that life giving energy, but the damage it does to our skin can be, well, deadly. In an ideal world, we’d be able to prevent the spots by avoiding the sun and diligently using skincare with SPF, but some skin issues are inevitable. Even if you’re religiously applying sunscreen you’re still likely to miss a spot here and there, which can lead to discoloration, hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone.
Whether it’s hereditary, scarring or just an unwanted souvenir (or 20) of some fun in the sun, there’s no better time to repair pigmentation and uneven skin tone than winter, when you have less time in the sunshine. We’ve reviewed some of the best dark spot correcting serums on the market to help you repair sun damage and get brighter skin in time for spring.
More From Beauty High:
8 Best Dark Spot Correctors to Improve Your Skin
Ask the Experts: Is Your Deodorant Causing Dark Spots Under Your Arms?
The Best Serums for Dark Spots, Scars and Everything In Between
Get spot-free skin in no time with these dark spot correctors!
This brightening serum is hydroquinone-free and uses a patent pending complex to help brighten dark spots due to aging, sun exposure, post-acne discoloration, and even pregnancy. It's potent but non-irritating and delivers amazing results with continued, regular use.
(Peter Thomas Roth De-Spot Brightening Corrector, $75, sephora.com)
This non-irritating formula helps to remove dark spots and discoloration without harsh skin bleaching agents. Effective at alleviating discoloration, freckles, dark patches and blotchiness, it also helps prevent the dreaded condition from coming back. Plus, it's on par with medical grade solutions. Yep, it's that good.
(SkinCeuticals Pigment Regulator, $85, skinceuticals.com)
A top formula at an attractive price point, this serum helps alleviate dark spots and add luminosity to the skin for an even, healthy glow. Derived from gene science, the formula is designed to benefit all skin tones by acting on your body's own biological function to limit pigment synthesis and accelerate the reduction of dark pigmented cells. Used in conjunction with sunscreen, you should see healthy, luminous skin in no time.
(L'Oreal Paris Youth Code Dark Spot Serum Corrector, $19.99, target.com)
For those with acne-prone skin and the dark spots to remind them of previous breakouts, this product helps lighten any discoloration with vitamins A, C and E. Used simultaneously with an oil-free skincare regimen and regular sunscreen, you'll see brighter skin in no time.
(Proactiv Dark Spot Corrector, $26.99, amazon.com)
We love anything that works while we sleep, and this advanced night treatment uses the highest allowable dose of Vitamin C (10%) to repair discoloration and damage while it stimulates collagen production for glowing, youthful skin by sunrise. It comes at a premium price, but the results are entirely worth it.
(Erno Lazslo Luminous C10 Night Treatment, $135, ernolaszlo.com)
This skincare essential utilizes Activated C, a Vitamin C derivative, that, along with peony extract and white birch, goes to work at a cellular level to break up melanin clusters where they're created. Plus, it prevents melanin from rising to the surface to form the wicked spots, all while promoting healing. It's the real deal - no optical diffusers, no harsh chemicals. With repeated use dark spots and discoloration simply fade away.
(Kiehl's Since 1851 Clearly Corrective™ Dark Spot Solution, $49.50 - $76, kiehls.com)
Holding true to Aveda's usage of botanicals and natural ingredients, this four step starter set contains a cleanser, treatment toner, brightening correction serum and correcting creme that work to bring luminosity to the skin. Combining naturally derived salicylic acid, glucosamine, and a Vitamin C derivative, the kit works to repair and has a soothing lavender scent. It's like a home spa treatment every night.
(Aveda Embrightenment Starter Kit, $60, aveda.com)
This professional grade treatment works with Vitamin A and other key ingredients for the ultimate nighttime knockout to dark spots and breakouts. The results are incredibly fast and leave you with a brighter, even complexion over time.
(PCA Skin Intensive Age Refining Treatment, $106, dermstore.com)