The Best Dandruff Shampoos and Treatments

The verdict is in: Dandruff has to be the worst hair ailment to ever happen. We can deal with split ends and flat hair, but dandruff? No, thank you. A flaky, scaly scalp is almost impossible to hide from (unless you’re okay with wearing a hat 24/7) but since wearing a disguise for your hairdo is the less-than-favorable option, we decided to get to the bottom of dandruff and help kick it to the curb.

One of the main causes of dandruff is the overproduction of sebum, or the natural oil that your body produces. Too much sebum also causes breakouts and blackheads, so in other words, it’s your beauty arch-nemesis. To help combat this pesky issue, turn to shampoos with salicylic acid. This ingredient helps regulate the excess production of sebum and also exfoliates the scalp to help slough off excess skin cells that group together forming — you guessed it — dandruff. One of the best products for this issue is Aveda’s Invati Exfoliating Shampoo. If ever there were an invigorating shampoo, this is it. Wintergreen, ginseng, tumeric, and milk thistle all combine to make for an incredible cleansing and rejuvenating experience.

MORE: Ask an Expert: What’s the Difference Between Dry Scalp and Dandruff?

Another issue that shampoos with salicylic acid helps tackle is excess product buildup. Sometimes our trusty mousse or dry shampoo can leave an awful film on our scalps which, once dried, resembles the dreaded dandruff. Enter: Salicylic acid. One of the most critically acclaimed dandruff shampoos is Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo, which helps leave the scalp feeling squeaky clean and free of residue.

Another cause of dandruff is (brace yourself) a yeast-like fungus called Malassezia. This fungus feeds on the hair’s natural oils and greatly irritates the scalp. This causes a greater production of cell turnover, which means more skin cells are dying and falling off, causing dandruff. Zinc pyrithione is a great ingredient found in many dandruff shampoos to combat this fungus and send it packing. Try the tried-and-true Head and Shoulders or Redken’s Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo.

MORE: 10 Weird Skin Care Tricks That Really Work

For a more serious case of itchy, flaky, red scalps, you may have to turn to some heavier artillery, like coal tar. It sounds just about as un-glamorous as possible, and we hate to break the bad news, but it smells just as harsh as it sounds. However, if you find yourself incessantly itching and scratching at your poor scalp all day long, this may be the cure you’ve been looking for. Shampoos like Neutrogena T-Gel contain this tough ingredient and helps soothe and slow down rapid cell turnover rate.

If you’d like to take your dandruff defense a step further, products like Nioxin Scalp Recovery Soothing Serum may be a good option. These drops help moisturize and calm red, irritated scalps, providing some much-needed itching relief.

Aveda also makes a fantastic spray that you can leave on your scalp all day to help fight against flakes, called none other than Scalp Remedy.