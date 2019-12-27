StyleCaster
10 Effective Skincare Products You Probably Keep Passing in CVS

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

When you’re running into CVS to grab razors, a prescription or any other necessity, it’s easy to forget there are a plethora of stellar beauty products right there on the shelves. The best CVS skincare is next to the things you need—you might not even need to make a trip to Ulta. (At least not this week.) These aren’t just basic moisturizers and face wash. There are innovative products to try, including glycolic acid pads, Vitamin C serum, hydrating overnight face masks and retinol eye cream. And prices start at just a few bucks.

We already told you about the best CVS makeup for mastering your beat on a budget. But it’s not just color cosmetics you’ll want to add to your cart. Those with any skin type (even sensitive) will find products they’ll want to add to both morning and night routines. We can’t forget the run stuff, either. Don’t miss Instagram-friendly K-beauty sheet masks for a variety of different skin concerns. Shop some of our favorites, below. Now, if only we could do anything about those extra-long receipts.

weleda body cleanser

Image: CVS.

This body scrub is infused with grapefruit, citrus and cypress to help exfoliate and smooth the skin safely.

Weleda Birch Body Scrub $11.79
buy it
urban skin rx serum

Image: CVS.

Vitamin C brightens and evens skin tone in this Urban Skin Rx serum while niacinamide reduces inflammation and kojic acid exfoliates dead skin cells.

Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Super Glow Serum $21.99
buy it
creme shop face mask

Image: CVS.

Made with green tea extract, this detoxifying mask help rids skin of acne-causing impurities.

The Creme Shop The Detox Mask $4.99
buy it
simple moisturizer

Image: CVS.

Those with sensitive skin will love the way this perfume-free moisturizer gently hydrates the face.

Simple Replenishing Rich Facial… $14.49
buy it

 

pixi tonic

Image: CVS.

You already know how stellar Pixi’s Glow Tonic is. Give the retinol version a try for smoother, softer skin.

Pixi Retinol Tonic $18
buy it
olay eye cream

Image: CVS.

There’s a reason Olay’s eye cream has more than 1,000 four and five-star reviews on CVS’s website. Fans love the way it firms and brightens around the eyes with retinol for long-term results.

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Eye… $29.99
buy it
loreal paris revitalift

Image: CVS.

This serum helps reduce wrinkles and reduce dark spots thanks to 10 percent glycolic acid.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm $29.99
buy it
la roche posay sunscreen

Image: CVS.

You know you have to wear sunscreen every day—even in the winter. Make it easy with this antioxidant-rich serum with broad spectrum SPF50.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios $42.49
buy it
burts bees hydrating overnight mask

Image: CVS.

When your skin needs an extra boost of hydration, pop on Burt’s Bees overnight mask infused with avocado oil

Burt's Bees Hydrating Overnight Mask $3.49
buy it
bliss face peel

Image: CVS.

With 10 percent glycolic acid, this overnight treatment helps gently reduce the skin’s texture and tone.

Bliss That's Incredi-Peel $24.99
buy it

