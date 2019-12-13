Best CVS Makeup For Mastering Your Beat on a Budget

It used to be that running into the drugstore for some makeup was a bit of a chore, a last-minute thing you did when you ran out of mascara or eyeliner and didn’t have time to get anywhere else. But that’s changed with big-box retailers stocking innovative products and buzzy new brands. That’s why we’re breaking down the best CVS makeup to help you navigate the aisles of hundreds of products from best-selling and fan-favorite brands including Physicians Formula, Burt’s Bees and Milani.

Yes, CVS has stellar makeup but also, pretty amazing sales. While we wish those receipts were a lot shorter (or only digital!), the $5 coupons can get you a free product. And that’s not to mention all the buy-one, get-one deals and the ExtraBucks rewards. If you play your cards right, you rarely have to pay full price for a new eyeshadow palette, liquid eyeliner or plumping lip gloss. While there’s a lot to choose from, you can get started by shopping some of our current favorites, below.

This new eye-opening mascara aims to give you that doe-eyed look with full and separated lashes. It comes in Black Brown, Black and Blackest Black, as well as a waterproof formula.

There’s a reason this mini eyeshadow palette has 4.8 stars on the CVS website. The eye contouring and highlighting kit has six pigmented eyeshadow shades a dual-ended brush.

One side has creamy eye color with a doe-foot applicator and the other has a glitter liner for easy sparkly looks on the go.

Ardell lashes are some of the best affordable ones around. Grab this kit for five pairs of wearable falsies for all occasions.

There’s a reason the Fit Me! foundation is such a best-seller. With 40+ shades and SPF 18, other drugstore picks don’t even come close. Note that not all CVS stores can carry the full shade range but you can grab them all on the CVS website.

There are other brands that make these moisturizing matte lipstick crayons, but Burt’s Bees’ are by far the best for under $10.

There are 12 super-pretty shades of this high-shine gloss that feels smooth, not sticky.

Ten shades of velvet matte lipstick in the cutest packaging? Yes, please. K-beauty-inspired brand Joah is exclusive to CVS.

E.L.F.’s popular Poreless Putty Primer has been compared to another, much more expensive primer. It now comes in this cute travel size.

There are four shades of this loose powder highlighter which provides an allover glow with micro-fine pearl pigments.

