24 Game-Changing Beauty Products Hiding in Plain Sight at CVS

Scroll To See More Images

Drugstore beauty products have come a long way from being something you begrudgingly bought as a last-minute dupe or quick-fix. The once overlooked aisles next to your pharmacy are now featuring new brands, products and even K-Beauty amongst classics like L’Oreal and Maybelline (who have matured like a fine wine, I’d say). Most recent to revamp their product and service range is CVS who expanded what they call BeautyIRL— their highly interactive beauty department. AKA, the best and newest in beauty is moving around the corner into your local CVS.

The retailer might not be your first thought when it comes to beauty, but it has almost 10,000 stores in the United States (represented in every state!) which means that’s a lot of doors that house access to lipsticks, mascaras and face masks. In their expansion, CVS will have new indie and social brands, and what we’re most excited about is their partnership with GLAMSQUAD— the brand that brings professional hair styling to your home— on an exclusive, nationwide hair care line called GSQ.

CVS is rolling out a mini must-have shop, rotational pop-ups and new beauty services from GSQ by GLAMSQUAD in 50 stores by the end of 2019 alone. Those services include express blowouts, dry styling/braids, single-feature or full makeup applications, plus pro-level piercings in partnership with Studex. It’s basically going to be the type of one-stop-experience you expect at a fancy department store…but better and way more convenient.

So, even if the whole kit-and-caboodle of dry bars and piercing stations isn’t hitting your town, we figured we’d go ahead and get a list of the best products currently on CVS shelves because even if you’re not in a store, everything here is online too.

Beauty 360 Citrus Lemon & Charcoal Sheet Mask

Get your skin ready for any occasion with this dual-powered sheet mask. The charcoal detoxifies to remove dirt and dead skin while the lemon brightens skin and firms up pores.

$2.99 at CVS

Beauty 360 Exfoliating Facial Scrub

Exfoliation is key. This scrub works away dead skin, dirt and oil to leave your face feeling fresh and smooth. It’s offered in grapefruit or lemon so either way, you’re going to be left smelling fresh and ready for the day, too.

$4.99 at CVS

Bliss What A Melon Replenishing Watermelon Toner

Tone away a bad day with watermelon extract, electrolytes and willow bark. Not only does this toner revitalize skin, but it is alcohol-free, cruelty-free and vegan so your skin and conscious can rest easy at night.

$17.00 at CVS

Bliss Makeup Melt Cleanser: Dry/Wet Gentle Jelly Cleanser With Rose Flower

Two-in-one’s get a bad rap, but this cleanser wipes away makeup and dirt from the day with a cotton pad on dry skin while also gently rinsing off grime and impurities when paired with water. It’s formulated for sensitive skin with a milky consistency and rose flower extracts so it’s even safe to use on the eyes.

$12.00 at CVS

Duke Cannon Best Damn Beard Oil

This ain’t your average beard oil. It has Apricot kernel, argan, and jojoba oils to tame the toughest of hairs with vitamin E, carotenes, and antioxidants to protect skin against eczema, psoriasis and acne.

$19.99 at CVS

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara

The fan-favorite original is now waterproof! The tapered brush hits every lash to make them voluminous and long, and now, you don’t have to worry about rain, pools or tears effecting your look.

$4.99 at CVS

essence Plumping Nudes Lip Gloss

The definition of Lil Mama’s “Lip Gloss” in a bottle. Shea butter helps to naturally plump lips and a high shine finish seals the deal. There’s 7 nude shades to fit any skin tone from peach to cocoa.

$3.99 at CVS

GSQ by GLAMSQUAD Titanium Styling Brush

The long-anticipated GSQ is here and we’re starting with this brush. A good brush goes a long way and a bad brush can do a lot of damage. This titanium brush heats up to 375 degrees to create curls and waves with such ease you’ll feel like you stepped out of the ’80s.

$55.99 at CVS

GSQ by GLAMSQUAD Dry Shampoo

Second, third and fourth-day hair has met their match. You might think adding argan oil to dry shampoo is counterintuitive, but it adds extra shine while the rice starch soaks up unwanted oil, dirt and grime left in hair.

$5.59 at CVS

Hempz Yuzu & Starfruit Daily Herbal Body Moisturizer, Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Moisturizing doesn’t just stop at the face. This body moisturizer is 100% pure natural hemp seed oil and has Hempz Signature Citrus Fruit Complex to hydrate and protect skin from free radical damage and harmful UV rays.

$29.99 at CVS

JOAH Birthday Suit: Eyeshadow Palette

There’s nothing better than a simple eyeshadow palette that gets the job done. This palette has six shades, three different colorways and a mix of shimmer and matte finishes. Seriously, we’re calling it now, it’s your next go-to.

$9.99 at CVS

JOAH Brow Down To Me: Precision Brow Pencil

Create your perfect brow with this dual-ended ultra-fine tip brow pencil. It glides on smooth for natural-looking hair strokes and has a spoolie to shape everything up. Plus, with six shades you’re sure to find your match.

$8.99 at CVS

Peach Slices Acne Patches

If you haven’t heard of these acne patches, now is your time. Stick one of the hydrocolloid patches on an active bump day or night (since they’re clear and can be covered with makeup) and see it actively absorb breakout secretions. Sounds gross, but is a genius product.

$4.49 at CVS

Peach Slices Peach Pudding Makeup Cleanser

A cleansing cream infused with peach extract and macadamia oil is just as heavenly as it sounds. It wipes away makeup without stripping the skin and leaves you feeling supple and fresh. Just don’t try to eat it, as enticing as it may be.

$7.99 at CVS

Peripera Blur Pang Primer

Foundation slippage, crackage or feathering is no match for this primer. Instead, expect a velvety finish and moisture-rich skin because of their VITA Complex10 which includes Vitamin B5, B7, B9, C, E, A, B1, B2, B3 and B4 (not an exaggeration, really all of these vitamins).

$14.99 at CVS

Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint

Lip tints are a product I can vehemently get behind and this is one of them. Their formula leaves lips with high pigmented color without gum-like-stickiness or feeling like the Sahara desert. Seven velvet colors make for optimal options for any occasion.

$14.49 at CVS

Pixi Collagen & Retinol Serum

I love a robust retinol serum but mixing retinol and collagen is a party I am here for. While retinol helps with wrinkles, blemishes and fine lines, the collagen plumps and acts as a humectant, which helps skin stay healthy.

$24.00 at CVS

Pixi Rose Oil Blend

As evidenced, I’m really excited about oils and serums coming to CVS. This rose oil blend can be used for hyperpigmentation, smoothness and all-around skin rejuvenation. It’s light enough to be used AM and PM so you’ll always have an extra glow.

$24.00 at CVS

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge + Travel Sponge Case

No longer do you need three different tools to blend and cover. This sponge has a rounded side for larger areas of the face, a precision tip for imperfections, and a flat edge for around the eyes and the nose. Plus, it has a handy travel case so you can keep it clean and protected.

$7.49 at CVS

Soko Ready Gold Lip Mask

Move aside diamonds, gold is a girl’s best friend now. This K-Beauty brand favorite uses gold to hydrate and nourish lips. No need to wipe away excess product either, just rub it in after use and you’re ready to go.

$3.19 at CVS

Sun Bum Curls and Waves Styling Cream

If you’re thinking, hair products and sunscreen is a weird combination, think again. Sun bum made their style cream with protection in mind. It shields against UV rays to keep hair from becoming brittle, damaged and discolored. It also has kukui nut oil and monoi coconut oil to infuse shine and tame flyaways.

$14.99 at CVS

Sun Bum Face Stick Sunscreen

Last but not least— much like how people view sunscreen in general— is this face stick from Sun Bum. It has 30 SPF to protect against UVA/UVB rays while also dousing your skin with Vitamin E. The stick form makes application and transportation (think spillage or flying restrictions) much, much easier. Plus, It doesn’t have the classic sunscreen smell either, and instead, the natural smells of aloe and cocoa butter.

$10.29 at CVS

The Creme Shop Brightest Crayon in the Box

Highlight it all with this chubby stick. With a quick swipe your cheekbones, cupid’s bow and collarbones could be ready for their high-shine close-up. Their six different colors offer shimmer from opalescent to burnt orange.

$9.99 at CVS

The Creme Shop Tres Cheek Cushion Blush

It’s blendable, buildable and liquid. This compact blush comes in three shades to stay tres chic all day long. Use a sponge or your fingers to add color for the perfect natural sheen. And come on, how cute is the packaging?

$19.99 at CVS

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.