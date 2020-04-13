The Best Wigs for Camera-Ready Curls in an Instant

While straight wigs may be an easy go-to, curly units are our first choice when we’re trying to spice things up. There’s just something about curly tresses that makes us feel so free and unstoppable. Unlike straight hair that requires knowing your way around heat tools, the best curly hair wigs, for the most part, only require your hands, the right products, and a little patience.

You can wear it wet for a super defined finish. You can also puff or comb out the kinks and rock a 70s disco-inspired fro, similar to Zendaya’s 2017 Met Gala look—the possibilities are truly endless. Though I’ll be the first to say curly hair requires a lot of maintenance (wig or not), the style looks so gorgeous that it’s worth the extra time and effort.

The bigger the hair, the closer to heaven, right? Ahead, some of the best curly wigs that will have you singing from the highest mountain like the curly hair icon herself, Miss Diana Ross.

Cynosure Brazilian Kinky Curly Lace Frontal Wig

Based on the reviews, you can’t beat the price, and just one scroll through the customer gallery for this curly unit will make you fall in hair love.

Original Queen 13 x 6 Kinky Curly Lace Front Wig

Equipped with adjustable straps and four combs, this wig makes rocking curly hair a breeze. This unit also features a pre-plucked hairline making it look ten times more natural with way less effort.

WowAfrican Thick Density Natural Curly Virgin Brazilian Glueless Full Lace Wig

If you thought 360 lace front wigs were magical, wait until you get around to trying a full lace wig. A full lace wig allows you the most versatility out of all wig constructions. So whether you want to rock your curly hair parted in the front or half-up half-down, you can do it with ease.

Her Given Hair Something About Mary Unit

Inspired by Dallas Beauty and Lifestyle Influencer MsNaturallyMary, this curly wig is realism at its best. This unit doesn’t require any leave out or glues, making it the ultimate protective style if that’s your primary purpose for rocking a wig.

Berimy Loose Curly Short Bob Lace Wig

This just in—bob hair cuts aren’t only meant to rock sleek and straight. There’s something about a textured bob (besides not needing heat) that adds ease into this timeless short look. If you’ve never tried a short wig, this loose curly bob is a great starting point for newbies.

Ms. Taj Afro Kinky Curly Short Wig

Reminder—don’t sleep on short curly wigs. Not only do they come off more realistic than their lengthy counterparts, but the maintenance is also much easier if you’re looking to cut down on time. Also, if you plan on holding on to this wig for the summer, you’re going to love how this shorter unit doesn’t cause you to break a sweat.

Her Given Hair Crown in My Curls Coily Unit

If you’ve ever struggled with getting the perfect washed and go, this curly unit is the cheat code. This wig mimics the classic curly girl wash ‘n go hairstyle, which honestly can take hours to achieve. Chances are people won’t even know it’s a wig.

Releek 13×4 Ear To Ear Brazilian Deep Wave Wig

Available in lengths ranging from 10 inches to 26 inches, this unit gives you the ability to tailor your desired curly style. Whether you want a short voluminous bob or long hanging coils, the choice is yours.

Heat Free Hair For Kurls Queen Wig

If beautiful tight ringlets are more your speed, then this unit has your name written all over it. Heat Free Hair offers some of the most beautiful textures that you won’t find anywhere else. Just take a scroll down their Instagram feed if you don’t believe me.

Jessica Hair 13 x 6 Short Bob Wig

If we haven’t convinced you that a curly bob should be your next hairdo, take a look at this unit. For an elevated bob look, go ahead and gives the ends a blunt cut for more edginess.

