Volumizing Curling Mascaras That’ll Lift Your Lashes

It’s time to put that pesky eyelash curler down. It kind of looks vaguely sinister, like a guillotine, anyway. Instead of taking time to do that extra step of curling your eyelashes, you can get mascara that will do all of the hard work for you. You’re likely curling your eyelashes so you can put mascara on them anyway, so just cut out the middleman—your eyelash curler. We all want to channel Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves and get those show-stopping curly eyelashes, but there’s a much easier way.

There are mascaras out there that are designed to lift and curl your eyelashes. Instead of a straight bristled brush that only adds mascara to your lashes, mascara brushes can be curled to one side. These brushes better conform to your lash line and allow you to separate your eyelashes at the roots, which means that you won’t look be plagued by mascara clumps and stuck-together lashes.

We rounded up the best curling mascaras for you. These top-of-the-line mascaras promise to add lift while giving you your most defined lashes yet. One of our picks claims to boost the thickness of your lashes five-fold, which will give you a fuller look. While another is waterproof, so it can “Rain on You,” and you won’t suffer from runny mascara.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara

This brush has ten layers of bristles, which help curl your lashes upward to create a graceful fan shape. The brush from Maybelline is designed so the layers of mascara build on each other to create clearly defined, voluminous lashes from root to tip. This waterproof, liquid mascara promises that there’s no clumping. There are various shades in black and dark brown available

2. Mad Lash Full Size Duo Voluminous Mascara

This curling mascara is so good that they designed to double them in a two-mascara set. This mascara separates your lashes, so your lashes don’t clump into five giant, mascara-drowned lashes. The curling wand helps lengthen and shape your lashes while also volumizing them. The retro-inspired bottle contains mascara that is buildable, clump- and flake-free.

3. L'OrealParis Makeup Curved Brush Mascara

This black mascara claims to create defined lashes that are five times your normal thickness—without clumping— in just one coat. You won’t have to apply multiple coats to get an amazing look. The curved brush aims to grab a hold of each lash and then separate, smooth or soften them, creating a show-stopping look. The mascara is also easy on the eyes. It’s fragrance-free, dermatologist- and allergy-tested.