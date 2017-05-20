StyleCaster
Share

The 12 Best Curl-Refreshing Sprays for Every Type of Curly Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 12 Best Curl-Refreshing Sprays for Every Type of Curly Hair

by
The 12 Best Curl-Refreshing Sprays for Every Type of Curly Hair
16 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Ah, curly hair, such a beautiful, majestic, fanciful beast. That is, until you step outside, or accidentally use too much product, or not enough product, or slightly touch it, or even think of the word “humidity,” or speak ill of the curl gods. Then you’re stuck with stringy, fuzzy, frizzy, bad-day curls that are basically a lost cause. Or, at least they used to be, until you got yourself an incredibly awesome, effective curl-refreshing spray.

MORE: 30 Best Inspo Photos for Every Type of Lob

OK, OK, we know: Curl-refreshing sprays seem like gimmicky spray gels that do nothing but leave your hair sticky and crunchy—and if this were the ‘90s, you’d be correct. But it’s 2017, and the refreshing sprays of today are actually formulated to re-hydrate and re-define all types of curls with a mix of ultra-nourishing ingredients, like shea butter, aloe vera, coconut oil, and bamboo milk. Seriously—just mist them over dry hair until it’s slightly damp, and let air-dry, or twist and diffuse as usual. Yes, it’s annoyingly that easy.

In fact, the only hard part is figuring out which bottle to buy, which is why we rounded up the best of the best refreshing sprays for fine curls, thick and frizzy curls, and super-dry, kinky curls, so you can finally have second-, and even third-, day curls that you genuinely love. Click through to find the best spray for your curl type, and get misting!

MORE: The 7 Best Concealers Makeup Artists Swear By

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16
If you have thick, frizzy curls...
If you have thick, frizzy curls...

Ouidad Botanical Boost Curl Energizing & Refreshing Spray, $20; at Ouidad

Photo: Ouidad
If you have thick, frizzy curls...
If you have thick, frizzy curls...

Garnier Fructis Curl Renew Reactivating Milk, $4.29; at Garnier Fructis

Photo: Garnier Fructis
If you have thick, frizzy curls...
If you have thick, frizzy curls...

Macadamia Curl Enhancing Spray, $19.95; at Macadamia 

Photo: Macadamia
Photo: ImaxTree
If you have dry, kinky curls...
If you have dry, kinky curls...

Cantu Shea Butter Comeback Curl Enhancer, $5.99; at Target

Photo: Cantu
If you have dry, kinky curls...
If you have dry, kinky curls...

DevaCurl Mis-er Right, $20; at DevaCurl

Photo: DevaCurl
If you have dry, kinky curls...
If you have dry, kinky curls...

Dark and Lovely Twice as Nice Curl Refresher Spray, $9.99; at Dark and Lovely

Photo: Dark and Lovely
Photo: ImaxTree
If you have fine or flat curls...
If you have fine or flat curls...

PhytoSpecific Curl Legend Curl Energizing Spray, $28; at Phyto

Photo: Phyto
If you have fine or flat curls...
If you have fine or flat curls...

CurlFriends Rejuvinate Texturizing Mist, $17.95; at CurlFriends

Photo: CurlFriends
If you have fine or flat curls...
If you have fine or flat curls...

Redken Curvaceous CCC Spray, $24; at Ulta

Photo: Redken
Photo: ImaxTree
If you have loose, wavy curls...
If you have loose, wavy curls...

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hold & Shine Moisture Mist, $10.99; at SheaMoisture

Photo: SheaMoisture
If you have loose, wavy curls...
If you have loose, wavy curls...

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl-Perfecting Spray, $6.99; at Ulta

Photo: John Frieda
If you have loose, wavy curls...
If you have loose, wavy curls...

Marc Anthony Curl Booster, $7.99; at Ulta

Photo: Marc Anthony
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Two-Second Way To Upgrade Your Living Space

The Two-Second Way To Upgrade Your Living Space
  • If you have thick, frizzy curls...
  • If you have thick, frizzy curls...
  • If you have thick, frizzy curls...
  • If you have dry, kinky curls...
  • If you have dry, kinky curls...
  • If you have dry, kinky curls...
  • If you have fine or flat curls...
  • If you have fine or flat curls...
  • If you have fine or flat curls...
  • If you have loose, wavy curls...
  • If you have loose, wavy curls...
  • If you have loose, wavy curls...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share