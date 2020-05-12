Affordable Cruelty-Free Foundations You Can Feel Good About Buying

Despite the progress we’ve made in technology over the past few decades, makeup and skincare products formulated for humans are still being tested on animals—and it’s happening a lot more than you may think. In Europe, animal testing and marketing makeup tested on animals became banned all the way in 2013, frankly, putting the U.S. and China to shame in this arena. With that being said, however, are there are plenty of beauty brands who have made the pledge to be cruelty-free and vegan—and remarkably, many of these often PETA-approved companies are not just restricted to the luxury and high-end shelves either.

Buying vegan and vegetarian foods is an easier task when you’re trying to be socially responsible, but for makeup, skincare, and hair products, discerning whether or not to invest in a product can be a bit more challenging. While some proud animal-friendly labels proudly emblazon their packaging with their cruelty-free merits, other under-the-radar brands (and some infamous ones, for that matter) who don’t test on animals keep it on the down-low. In fact, you may be surprised to discover some of your favorite budget-friendly beauty brands are cruelty-free without marking up their price points to account for their ethical practices. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite affordable beauty brands who have made the honorable pledge to not test on animals.

1. Wet 'n Wild Photo Focus Foundation

Formulated to look amazing on your skin in photographs, selfies, and of course, real-life, this drugstore foundation doesn’t cause flashback when flash photography is used. The lightweight and breathable formula can be built up to medium to full coverage.

2. Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation

This skin-like high definition foundation gives you natural-looking full coverage with a filter-like diffused effect. The vegan formula glides on the skin like warm butter and never looks cakey, greasy, or heavy.

3. Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Makeup

Not only is this luminous, glow-boosting formula cruelty-free, but it’s also formulated with ethically-sourced ingredients, including meadow seed oil to add moisture to the skin. It’s free of all the harmful stuff: parabens, talc, synthetic fragrances, and silicone.