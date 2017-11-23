The Best Winter Hand Creams for Every Budget

Head-to-toe moisture is a year-round must, but we certainly up the ante when cold weather settles in. Every winter, we routinely stock up on deep conditioners, nourishing body oils and full coverage foundations, but somehow let our hands become an afterthought.
This season, we challenge you to throw an ultra moisturizing hand cream into the mix before that first dry spell settles in. Ahead, we’ve gathered 11 top-rated formulas that’ll keep your skin from chapping beyond repair. Scroll through to find the best one for your budget; from the single digit drugstore staples to beautifully packaged luxe finds. Your hands deserve a little TLC.
The Body Shop Vanilla Chai Hand Cream
The Body Shop's newest moisturizer is the perfect pint-sized companion for your holiday travels.
$8, at The Body Shop
Soap and Glory Hand Food
Scented with the brand's "Original Pink" fragrance, this marshmallow-infused moisturizer is just what hampered hands need after a long day.
$8, at Soap and Glory
Scentbird Hand Cream Earl Grey and Blackberry
We're so excited this fragrance brand launched a set of hand creams and they certainly don't disappoint. Each delectably scented option is free of parabens/sulfates and chock full of nourishing ingredients like aloe leaf and vitamin E.
$14.95, at Scentbird
Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Emollients like avocado and sesame oil make this heavy-duty lotion a must-have moisturizer for gym rats and anyone with an active lifestyle.
$15, at Kiehl’s
Skinfix Ultra Rich Hand Cream
This award-winning hand cream is quick absorbing formulated with a slew of hydrating ingredients for healing cracked skin in an instant.
$15.50, at Skinfix
Avene Cold Cream
White beeswax and mineral oil are the ingredients used to bring a cool wave of hydration to parched hands.
$20, at Avene
Captain Blankenship Anchor Hand and Lip Balm
This organic hand and lip balm is infused with almond oil, shea butter, beeswax and lavender oil, all of which work together to heal chapped skin and calm the senses.
$20, at Captain Blankenship
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
Coat your chapped hands in this ultra rich moisturizer, without any oily buildup.
$29, at L’Occitane
Supergoop Forever Young Hand Cream SPF 40 with Sea Buckthorn
This SPF-infused hand cream is yet another reminder that UV protection isn't just for your face.
$38, at Supergoop
Chanel La Creme Main
This lightly scented luxe find is formulated to brighten dull skin and moisturize simultaneously. The packaging is sleek enough for your purse, too.
$50, at Chanel
Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Lotion
This delicately scented moisturizer promises to leave your skin hydrated and dewy after a few minutes.
$55, at Jo Malone
