Lightweight Cream Foundation That Glides Right Over Fine Lines and Wrinkles

There’s a lot to like about cream foundation. It glides on smoothly without settling into wrinkles and enlarged pores and it can help hide dry skin and any texture issues. It can also stay on longer than many liquid foundations as it starts as a cream and finishes powdery matte. But you have to look for the right cream foundation. You’re sure to love these top picks.

If you’re looking for a foundation that feels like a powder but covers like a cream, there’s a medium-coverage option you’ll love—especially if you’re looking for serious staying power. Or, maybe you’re looking for a full-coverage cream that will cover breakouts, acne scars and even tattoos. Yup, it does this all without caking up. Maybe your concern is more fine lines and wrinkles and allover aging skin. Well, a collaboration between a makeup brand and a skincare company has got you covered—literally—with foundation infused with hyaluronic acid complex and vitamin C.

There’s something for everyone when it comes to cream foundation. Shop some of our favorite formulas, below, and say hello to the kind of flawless skin you’ll barely recognize.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Revlon New Complexion One-Step Compact Makeup SPF 15

Revlon’s smooth cream foundation is the best of both worlds. It starts off as a cream that evens skin tone and covers any imperfections. It finishes like a powder that stays on up to 12 hours.

2. Dermablend Cover Creme Full Coverage Cream Foundation with SPF 30

This fragrance-free foundation is known for its stellar coverage. Seriously, it’ll cover anything without looking caked on. It’s also non-acnegenic and great for sensitive skin.

3. Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle-Defying Foundation

CoverGirl and Olay teamed up on this cream foundation that contains hyaluronic acid complex and vitamin C. It smooths right over wrinkles instead of settling into them. It also has broad-spectrum SPF 20 to help protect skin against UVA and UVB rays.