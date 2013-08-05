The Best Cream Eyeshadows That Actually Last

Cream eyeshadows are great. They’re fingerpaint-fun to apply, easy to wear smudgy or clean and when they stay, they stay. However, most cream eyeshadows don’t. Much more than a few times, we’ve patted on some beauteous cream eyeshadow in the morning, checked back at lunch and found ourselves at Crease Central. This has just about nothing to do with our eyelids being oily, but it’s usually gone in less time than it took to put it on, which was pretty quick.
Though you wouldn’t think it’d be so hard to find one that sticks around, we’ve seen our fair share of lackluster cream eyeshadows. Here, we’ve rounded up the longest-wearing cream eyeshadows, perfect to use as a quick wash of color or a building block alike.
We remember the days of our first eyeshadow, a light turquoise pot of Bobbi Brown's cream shadow. Though our taste's improved since then, we've got to give ourselves props for the choice. This stuff's as good now as it was back then, and comes in even better colors!
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow, $24, Sephora
Waterproof shadow is a lot like your normal long-wearing eyeshadow, but about fifty times stronger. Whether you're heading to a wedding or you're simply someone with eyelids that tend to make eyeshadow slide right off, this one's for you.
Make Up Forever Aqua Cream, $23, Sephora
Funny story: We tested this this on our hand yesterday, and it's still hanging on. It's hard to order products sight unseen (a girl's gotta try things for herself), but it'd be hard to go wrong with this shadow from Make.
MAKE Molten Shadow, $18, We See Beauty
The high intensity of these cream shadow paints are unbeatable, and the brush application makes things much more neat.
L'Oreal HiP Cream Shadow Paints, $6.80, Amazon
When you name something "Color Tattoo," you can't just be joking around. Maybelline's shadow holds on through sweat, tears and our morning commute, so the name's pretty justified.
Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo Metal Eyeshadow, $6.99, Ulta
These are super quick to apply, and hold on for a decent amount of time. Plus, they're so portable that bringing these on a weekend getaway takes up no space in your makeup bag and won't allow for any spillage you can get from other eyeshadows.
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour, $26, Sephora
MAC has a cream eyeshadow that's so long-wearing, it's sometimes used as just a normal primer. But when it takes the stage, it's a beauty: the multidimensional shades take on extra intrigue with the creamy consistency and a distinctly smooth finish.
MAC 'Pro Longwear' Paint Pot, $18.50, Nordstrom
Benefit revamped their cream eyeshadow's packaging, but the formula's still as reliable as always. We love the classic neutrals for long workdays, while the pastels make weekend beauty looks much more fun.
Benefit Creaseless Cream Eyeshadow, $20, Sephora
