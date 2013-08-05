The Best Cream Eyeshadows That Actually Last

Cream eyeshadows are great. They’re fingerpaint-fun to apply, easy to wear smudgy or clean and when they stay, they stay. However, most cream eyeshadows don’t. Much more than a few times, we’ve patted on some beauteous cream eyeshadow in the morning, checked back at lunch and found ourselves at Crease Central. This has just about nothing to do with our eyelids being oily, but it’s usually gone in less time than it took to put it on, which was pretty quick.

Though you wouldn’t think it’d be so hard to find one that sticks around, we’ve seen our fair share of lackluster cream eyeshadows. Here, we’ve rounded up the longest-wearing cream eyeshadows, perfect to use as a quick wash of color or a building block alike.

More From Beauty High:

10 Tips For Wearing Bright Eyeshadows

How to Get Olivia Wilde’s Sultry, Smokey Eye

8 Quick and Easy Makeup Stick Looks