Cream Eyeshadow Is the One Product Your Makeup Bag Is Missing

Eyeshadow palettes might be all the rage right now but single-color cream eyeshadow shouldn’t be forgotten. Whether you have dry eyelids, sensitive skin or just prefer the feel of a soft formula on your lids, there’s a cream shadow that will make you forget about your powdery ones—at least for a little while. You can create just as bold and create looks as your usual shadows and maybe even faster, too.

What’s so great about cream eyeshadow is that you get high-pigment color with little fallout. We love to apply cream shadow with our finger to press the pigments right onto the lids. That creates a high-impact look that turns heads. But some still like to use a typical eyeshadow brush and apply a pretty wash of color across the lids. Or you can use an eyeliner brush (tip: wet it a little!) and apply cream shadow as eyeliner on the lash line or above for a trendy floating eyeliner look. The possibilities are endless.

Shop cream eyeshadow in matte and shimmer finishes. They come in neutral shades, dark edgy ones and bright fun hues in super long-wearing formulas. Have some fun blending different tones and hues together.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24HR Shadow

For up to 24 hour staying power, use this cream shadow to create any and all eye looks. It comes in 24 matte and shimmer shades that pop against all skin tones. Plus, you don’t have to worry about messy fallout.

2. BareMinerals 5-in-1 BB Advanced Performance Cream Eyeshadow

This easy-to-apply cream eyeshadow has a doe-foot applicator. That means you can apply it all over your lids, along the lash line as eyeliner and even create trendy floating eyeliner looks. It comes in seven ultra-wearable shades.

3. Revlon Colorstay Creme Eye Shadow

Choose this cream eyeshadow if you want a diverse mix of shade choices. Apply a neutral hue for a no-makeup makeup look. Or add a pop of pink or blue for a trendy look.