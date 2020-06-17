The Best Cream Eyeliner That Goes on Smooth and Dries Matte

If you’re a fan of a smoky eye, whether in classic black or pops of color, you know the magic of cream eyeliner. It’s basically made for smudging. Along the lash line, it’s sultry and laid-back while being dramatic at the same time. It’s that vibe that looks like you slept in your makeup because you were up late but really, you woke up early to apply the look. There’s no shame in that.

With these options, you can apply cream eyeliner as an eyeshadow all over your lids with your fingers. The rich color dries down matte and doesn’t settle into creases. (They’re all waterproof!) Or you can use a skinny eyeliner brush to pick up the formula and line your eyes in classic ways or in out-there wings and trendy floating eyeliner looks. There’s so much you can do with cream eyeliner. You’ll be so glad you have it on your beauty kit.

Grab Anastasia Beverly Hills’ waterproof formula for the blackest black that never moves, E.L.F.’s for a vegan and cruelty-free option or Revlon’s for a metallic twist on classic black. You can’t go wrong. Shop all our favorites, below.

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Crème Color

You might expect black cream eyeliner to slip right into your crease or transfer to your eyelids but this one from Anastasia Beverly Hills stays put. Rich Jet is a matte color that goes on like a cream and dries down. Use your fingers for allover color or an eyeliner brush along your lash line.

2. E.L.F. Cream Eyeliner

Define your eyes in this dramatic, smudge-proof eyeliner in Black. Create a bold smoky eye or a classic cat-eye. The waterproof formula won’t budge.

3. Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow

In a pretty gunmetal gray called Licorice, this eyeliner is still dramatic but not as classic as black. This ultra-blendable formula makes it easy to create a variety of eye looks. Plus, it’s waterproof and lasts all day and night.