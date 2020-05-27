Cream Concealers That’ll Airbrush Those Pesky Under Eye Circles Away

Concealer is like your magic wand. It makes under eye circles, scars, discoloration, uneven patches and wrinkles miraculously disappear. It’s like the Fairy Godmother of makeup. Yes, you’ll turn back into Cinderella when you pick up your makeup remover and wash your face, but for the majority of the day, you’ll walk around feeling like a princess.

It’s paramount that you have a trusty concealer in your makeup bag. You want a concealer that goes on smooth and doesn’t drag on the more delicate parts of your face, like your under eyes. A creamy concealer should blend in easily. It’s a precise makeup tool, unlike liquid concealers. With a creamy concealer, you should get just the right amount that you need. The concealer should help brighten your skin and disguise your imperfections. It should feel lightweight and nearly unnoticeable, never cakey and heavy.

We rounded up the best creamy concealers for you. These concealers will become the most important tool in your makeup bag. Whether you do a full face every day or just dot on some concealer and mascara, these concealers work for any makeup routine. One of our picks even has SPF 20 built-in, which will protect your skin from further sun damage. Another one of our options is reflective, so it brightens your skin even when you had a sleepless night the night before.

1. bareMinerals Correcting Concealer

Hide your dark spots, scars, sun damage, uneven skin tone and under eye circles with this creamy concealer from bareMinerals. It blends in naturally with your foundation, you can also use it as a stand-alone concealer. You’ll even be protecting your skin when concealing parts of it. This concealer has SPF 20 built-in. It’s best for people who want medium-to-full coverage. Made without synthetic fragrances, artificial oils or parabens, this is a more natural option.

2. Dermablend Quick-Fix Full Coverage Concealer

This creamy Dermablend concealer glides on easily and stays on. It doesn’t feel cakey unlike other concealers. This long-lasting concealer lasts up to 16 hours. You glide the concealer stick over your face and blend it in with a sponge, finger or brush. This fragrance-free, non-comedogenic concealer can cover and smooth out blemishes, dark circles and more. The saturated concealer comes in 11 shades and matches many skin tones.

3. Maybelline New York Dream Brightening Creamy Concealer

With this crayon, you can sweep creamy concealer over your imperfections with ease. There are six shades to choose from, which work with many different skin tones. This Maybelline concealer provides you with medium to full coverage and helps you look more awake for those early morning classes and meetings. It has light-reflecting pearls built-in, so your skin will reflect light out.