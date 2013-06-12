The Best Gel and Cream Blushes To Beat the Summer Heat

We don’t know about you, but when it comes to summer, we abandon all of our powder-based beauty products in favor of lighter fare. The thought of adding a layer of powder when the mercury rises is enough to make us break into a(nother) sweat. No thanks! Luckily, in addition to switching to mattifying primer and waterproof mascara, there are a few other makeup tweaks we can make to avoid suffering in the sweltering heat.
It’s about this time of year we turn to the power of the gel and some of the best cream blushes out there. Lightweight and easy, they’re the perfect way to beat the heat and add a touch of color on cheeks, lips and eyes in a flash. Plus, if you’re feeling really steamy, throw them in the fridge to lower your body temperature a touch. Check out our favorite gel and cream blushes above and we promise you’ll have a summer crush on them.
Have you made the switch to gel blush yet?
Our new favorite beauty obsession, this cheek gelee contains coconut water to hydrate for up to 14 hours while it delivers a sheer wash of color that's like a cross between a blush and a stain. It genius and we want it in every color.
Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Cheek Gelee, $22, sephora.com
The "bouncy" texture is fun to play with all day, which would spell disaster with a tougher product, but this lightweight formula can be added throughout the day without looking clownish. We're hooked.
Maybelline Dream Bouncy Blush, $6.44 - $6.99, target.com
This skin-loving blush includes Arden's Ceramide Triple Complex, which gives your skin a boost of nutrients throughout the day. It comes in four shades that work on every skin tone imaginable.
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Cream Blush, $24, elizabetharden.com
From Drew Barrymore's genius line for Walmart comes this amazing creme blush that leaves a gentle wash of color that rivals more expensive brands. We can't get enough of the powder-like veil of coverage or the added moisture from the white lily bulb and peach extract included in the formula.
Flower Win Some/Rouge Some Creme Blush, $7.98, walmart.com
With a silk-like texture and beautiful hues that deliver a gorgeous wash of color, we can't get enough of this cream blush. Also, we'll put that HD-quality coverage up against any wicked flash from a camera phone - it's that good.
Make Up For Ever HD Microfinish Blush, $26, sephora.com
This is our favorite secret weapon for getting ready in a hurry, delivering a gorgeous wash of color for cheeks, lips and eyes that simply glows. This color is from the new summer collection, and we're already hooked.
NARS The Multiple in Puerto Vallarta, $38, narscosmetics.com
Another fabulous HD-quality cream blush, this one has a vitamin E-rich formula that nourishes skin while it imparts a beautiful just flushed color. At this price, get every color they come in and mix it up often.
e.l.f cosmetics Studio HD Blush, $3, elfcosmetics.com
Light as air (hence the name), this whipped blush goes on super easily and gives a great wash of color that lasts through even the hottest days. We're also in love with the way it evens texture, sort of like Photoshop in real life.
Laura Geller Air Whipped Blush, $27, laurageller.com
This is the perfect just flushed tone (think right after a workout or a fit of the giggles) for all skin tones. It glides on perfectly and won't clog pores (it's oil-free). It also won't dry skin and contains a complex that helps skin stay hydrated.
Tarte Cheek Stain, $30, sephora.com
This is a double-duty beauty: a cream highlighter that acts like a personal lighting crew to bring out your best, paired with a cream blush that finishes your perfect look, all in a mirrored compact that fits nicely in your bag.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Creme Duo, $26, anastasia.net
We're in love with this limited-edition compact, containing four succulent, sheer washes of color for both lips and cheeks. We love the hues and we love the dewy, luminous finish. In short, we're putting a ring on it.
Sonia Kashuk Kiss on the Cheek Lip and Cheek Palette, $14.99, target.com
Easy to apply? Check. Perfect creamy texture? Check. Serious pigment? Yep. Just a dab will do, ladies - a little bit goes a long way.
NYX Cosmetics Stick Blush, $6, nyxcosmetics.com
So, the next time you're in Topshop (or online shopping), be sure to pick up this creamy, beautiful blush for an on-the-go pop of color with a beautiful glow. Slip it on your lips for a great lip color as well.
Topshop Blush Stick in Sneekpeek, $20, topshop.com
Pigment-rich and super pretty, we love the lightweight feel and gorgeous color of this amazing cream blush and lip color. Also, can we talk about the vanity appeal of the package? Too cute!
Too Faced Full Bloom Lip & Cheek Color, $21, sephora.com
Those with dry skin will love the hydrating, long-lasting appeal of this gorgeous cheek butter, packed with natural shea butter for the ultimate in moisture delivery. It delivers a luminous glow that lasts and lasts.
Korres Cheek Butter, $25, sephora.com