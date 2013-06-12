The Best Gel and Cream Blushes To Beat the Summer Heat

We don’t know about you, but when it comes to summer, we abandon all of our powder-based beauty products in favor of lighter fare. The thought of adding a layer of powder when the mercury rises is enough to make us break into a(nother) sweat. No thanks! Luckily, in addition to switching to mattifying primer and waterproof mascara, there are a few other makeup tweaks we can make to avoid suffering in the sweltering heat.

It’s about this time of year we turn to the power of the gel and some of the best cream blushes out there. Lightweight and easy, they’re the perfect way to beat the heat and add a touch of color on cheeks, lips and eyes in a flash. Plus, if you’re feeling really steamy, throw them in the fridge to lower your body temperature a touch. Check out our favorite gel and cream blushes above and we promise you’ll have a summer crush on them.

