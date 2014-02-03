Find the Best Cream Blush for Your Skin Tone

One of the few things we like about icy winter weather? The flushed, beyond pretty cheeks we get from being exposed to frigid temperatures—we like to think of it as being touched by nature’s very own blush brush. But since we can’t pop outside for the sake of a rosy glow (and really don’t suggest it), we turn to cream blushes to mimic that après-ski look. In fact, makeup artists also love it for this particular reason—Kim Bower, who’s worked with Kerry Washington and Christina Ricci, says it’s her favorite way to go for the glow.

Though it can be a little daunting to ditch the traditional powder blushes, there are tons of reasons to make the switch. Whether you apply it with your fingers or a brush, cream blush is blendable, buildable, and long-lasting. Also, many formulas can be pretty hydrating, which is a definite plus considering indoor heat and snowstorms gang up on us to sabotage our skin every year.

Now, we know it can be tricky to figure out what color will work best with your complexion. To help you put your best—and most beautifully flushed—face forward, we asked Bower for guidelines on how to find the right cream blush for your skin tone.

“The best way to choose your color is to imagine a flush on your cheek when you’re feverish or excited,” she says. Can’t picture it? Bower also suggests looking at the color of your inner lip to help direct you to the right hue. In case you’re still stumped, use the guide below (and the product recommendations above—we picked some of our favorites!) to help you find your new blush best friend.

Light skin tone: Soft pinks, peaches, or corals

Medium skin tone: more saturated versions of soft pinks, peaches, or corals (so build up the color a bit)

Olive skin tone: medium orange, true pinks

Dark skin tone: rich corals, deep oranges, deep reds, plums, shimmering browns