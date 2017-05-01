StyleCaster
The Craziest, Weirdest, and Coolest 2017 Met Gala Beauty Looks

by
Photo: Getty Images

If you’ve been following this year’s Met Gala coverage, then you already know that the beauty and fashion looks have been freaking insane. And if you haven’t been, then hi, hello, welcome to this year’s freaking insane Met Gala, or, for people who like long names, the Rei Kawakubo Comme des Garcons: Art of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala.

And so far, pretty much every celebrity, model, and celebrimodel has honored the Kawakubo theme to both incredibly pretty and incredibly…interesting…lengths, like Katy Perry’s red, head-to-toe veiled dress, or Helen Lasichanh’s cookie-cutter jumpsuit (no, literally—it looks like a cookie-cutter jumpsuit in the most original of ways). But what we’re really here for is the beauty looks. Already, Lily Collins has freaked the world out with a haircut fake-out, showing up with a jet-black bob and micro bangs, while Selena Gomez waltzed in with fuchsia eyeshadow striped out to her temples.

But rather than just explaining the looks to you in words, which defeats pretty much the entire point of the Met Gala, we’ve rounded up the best, craziest, coolest, and plain weirdest hair and makeup looks from the gala, below. Click through to see our favorites, and get inspired.

1 of 37
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Solange
Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins
Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Photo: Getty Images
Grace Hartzel
Photo: Getty Images
Rose Byrne
Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Roberts
Photo: Getty Images
Katie Holmes
Photo: Getty Images
La La Anthony
Photo: Getty Images
Lena Dunham
Photo: Getty Images
Sophie Turner
Photo: Getty Images
Rila Fukushima
Photo: Getty Images
Claire Danes
Photo: Getty Images
Daisy Ridley
Photo: Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty Images
Thandie Newton
Photo: Getty Images
Felicity Jones
Photo: Getty Images
Joan Smalls
Photo: Getty Images
Lily Aldridge
Photo: Getty Images
Serena Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora
Photo: Getty Images

See Every Single Look from the 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

