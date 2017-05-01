The Craziest, Weirdest, and Coolest 2017 Met Gala Beauty Looks

If you’ve been following this year’s Met Gala coverage, then you already know that the beauty and fashion looks have been freaking insane. And if you haven’t been, then hi, hello, welcome to this year’s freaking insane Met Gala, or, for people who like long names, the Rei Kawakubo Comme des Garcons: Art of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala.

And so far, pretty much every celebrity, model, and celebrimodel has honored the Kawakubo theme to both incredibly pretty and incredibly…interesting…lengths, like Katy Perry’s red, head-to-toe veiled dress, or Helen Lasichanh’s cookie-cutter jumpsuit (no, literally—it looks like a cookie-cutter jumpsuit in the most original of ways). But what we’re really here for is the beauty looks. Already, Lily Collins has freaked the world out with a haircut fake-out, showing up with a jet-black bob and micro bangs, while Selena Gomez waltzed in with fuchsia eyeshadow striped out to her temples.

But rather than just explaining the looks to you in words, which defeats pretty much the entire point of the Met Gala, we’ve rounded up the best, craziest, coolest, and plain weirdest hair and makeup looks from the gala, below. Click through to see our favorites, and get inspired.