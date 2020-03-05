Costco’s Beauty Aisle is Just as Satisfying as the Endless Food Samples

Scroll To See More Images

Although you might hit up Costco to stock up on practical things like toilet paper, contact lens solution and cleaning supplies, Costco has some of the best beauty products you don’t want to miss. We’re talking deals on body wash and razors, hair products and supplements, sunscreen and skincare—all at stellar prices. Costco is known for its multipacks, which makes each product that much cheaper. Get your storage area ready because you’ll want to pick up a few extras.

The best thing about Costco is how vast its options are. Looking for a specific black eyeliner? You’ll find a few. Need hydrating body wash? There’s half an aisle of body care. How about some sunscreen? Find a dozen products for everyday and vacation. Throw them right in your cart with all the snacks you can grab while you pop a few samples in your mouth à la Tina Knowles. Lunch and beauty products? You can’t go wrong with that.

Of course, you need a Costco membership to shop the deals but at $60 a year, there’s a good chance you’ll save more than the cost of having a card. Because Costco does have an incredible amount of stock, it can be overwhelming just to start shopping. There is such a thing as too many options. We narrowed it down to a handful of our current favorites to get you started shopping. You’ll find products to make your skin soft, your scalp clean and your hair chic and put-together. Check back here as we add more new and fun items to add to your beauty routine.

Honest Shampoo + Body Wash Pack

Grab two lavender-scented Honest products made without parabens, dyes or synthetic fragrances.

5 Oz + 3 Oz Neutrogena Ultra-Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen

Stock up on non-greasy sunscreen you can apply right under your makeup.

6-Pack Night Silk Scrunchies

Keep your hair from breaking during the night by wearing a soft silk scrunchie.

2-Pack Real Mary by Rated Green Purifying Scalp Scaler

Those with oily hair, or who just like their scalp ultra-clean, will go crazy for this purifying—but hydrating—scalp scrub.

2-Pack StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream

You know when you finish a skincare product you love and you wish you had another right there? Now you will.

Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Glow

Fans of ingesting collagen say it keeps their hair, skin, nails and bones healthy and strong.

