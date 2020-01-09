These Cordless Straighteners Allow You to do Your Hair Literally Anywhere

Scroll To See More Images

Battery-powered hair tools are one of those life-saving inventions that really makes it easy and foolproof to give your hair a sleek style or have a quick touchup just about anywhere. In fact, I used the one I actually used one of the best cordless hair straighteners that I’ve tried out so far to style my unruly strands while my boyfriend and I were waiting in insane border traffic trying to cross the border into Mexico ( for the record, I was in the passenger seat, so don’t @ me.)

While cordless flat irons may not be the same professional-grade or high-performance of hair tools on the market, they certainly get the job done in pinch. Professional hair stylists often keep them on hand during location photoshoots or at red carpet events to use on their celebrity clients for quick touch-ups when plugging in a full-sized hair tool is not exactly the most convenient of options. Aside from their time-saving powers, these cord-free beauty gadgets are also a godsend for frequent travelers, whether you’re looking to save room in your carry on bag or are going on a long road trip in which time will most certainly be of the essence and access to outlets is sure to be scarce.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Deogra Cordless Flat Iron

This compact hair straightener is battery powered, meaning that you can literally do your hair anywhere — even when you’re in your car stuck in traffic.

2. K Salon Cordless Comb & Flat Iron

This sleek and compact multi-use straightening comb allows you to style and detangle simultaneously. It’s great travel companion that simplifies your hair routine and saves space in your carry on bag.

3. Pritech Cordless Ceramic Hair Straigtener

This ultra-light travel straightener is designed with triple-coated ceramic plates for added shine and less damage.