The Best Coral Lipsticks for Every Budget

Much like braids, textured waves, illuminator, and SPF, the application of coral lipstick (or coral beauty products in general) gets revved up come spring. It falls somewhere between the pink and orange color spectrum and is flattering on just about every skin tone–especially with a “just got back from vacay” sunkissed complexion. It’s soft and feminine, but adds a bright, flattering touch to a makeup look of dewy or neutral shadows. There’s countless takes on the color on the market, allowing you to decide if you’re partial to a delicate hint or pink or bold pop of pigment. Take a look at some of the beauty buys below that fit just about every budget.

Let’s be real—a coral color isn’t going to look cute if you have dry, flaky lips. Elizabeth Arden’s famous lipsticks, which come in matte and creamy finishes, give a long-lasting pop of color with even more of an infusion of moisture—so it smooths on easier than your average lipstick.

(Where to Buy: Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Tropicoral, $25, elizabetharden.com)

While designer lipstick doesn’t come cheap, this coral shade comes in a case that matches and doubles the treat of indulging in it. The top is elegantly stamped with the Tory Burch logo, while the hue is set in a creamy, light formula.

(Where to Buy: Tory Burch Lip Color in Pretty Baby, $32, toryburch.com)

When it comes to moisturizing lipsticks, this peachy pink shade from NARS has got a unique take. It sets on your lips with a satin finish, but is also formulated with vitamin E for conditioning and nourishment, as well as what the brand calls “bubble spheres” that disperse lip conditioners throughout the time you’re wearing it.

(Where to Buy: NARS Lipstick in Casablanca, $27, nordstrom.com)

Finding a matte lip product doesn’t have to mean you’re going to be out of money. This rich coral shade—which is probably for those wanting to try more of an orange look as opposed to one that’s pink—is less than $10. You can find it at your local drugstore, giving you total accessibility to one of spring’s boldest trends.

(Where to Buy: Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lip Color in Craving Coral, $6, drugstore.com)

This mid-price range lipstick features a coral pop with the tiniest bit of shimmer and and a translucent finish that balances out the two and has a decent staying power, meaning you won’t have to worry about reapplying 45 times a day—a big bonus for your cart-around makeup bag.

(Where to Buy: Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Natural in Coral Confident, $20, sephora.com)

High impact color is a MAC specialty, but they’ve also got the soft, feminine shades down, too. This color will show up on your lips, but it really falls on more of the pinkish end of the spectrum—perfect for someone who is still experimenting and wants a product that can blur the lines between pale pink and a barely-there orange.

(Where to Buy: MAC Mineralize Rich Lipstick, $22, bloomingdales.com)

Another big budget win, this drugstore product from L’Oreal Paris is actually a tinted lip balm—not a lipstick—but will give you that orangey-pink with the added benefits of a moisturizing lip product.

(Where to Buy: L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Balm in Caring Coral, $8, lorealparisusa.com)