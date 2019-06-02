StyleCaster
Share

20 Under-$20 Coral Lipsticks, Because It’s Summer and You Need at Least One

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Under-$20 Coral Lipsticks, Because It’s Summer and You Need at Least One

Annie Kurnick
by
20 Under-$20 Coral Lipsticks, Because It’s Summer and You Need at Least One
Photo: Unsplashed. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

More often than not, I barely bat an eyelash at Pantone’s Color of the Year announcement. The choice is usually completely off-par with my personal taste and as a result, I moan and groan my way through countless articles trying to convince me that I need to incorporate this hue into every part of my fashion and beauty routine. I wholeheartedly expected the same outcome for 2019…until Pantone’s choice finally made the right choice (at least according to me). Living Coral is giving me life and now I need all the coral lipstick I can find.

That perfect blend of orange, pink, and red is the unofficial color of summer that somehow looks amazing on everyone. Being that it is such a unique blend of vibrant tones, it’s basically impossible to not find something that works for you. And when it concerns your makeup routine, the boldest (and easiest) way to flaunt it is with lipstick. From liquid to matte to tinted balm, here are some of my favorites that also won’t cost you more than $20; a true win-win.

coral lipsticks tarte 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

tarte cosmetics.

Tarte Quench Lip Rescue Balm

$19 at Sephora 

coral lipsticks kat von d 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Kat Von D Beauty.

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick

$20 at Sephora

coral lipsticks mac liptensity 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

MAC Cosmetics.

MAC Liptensity Lipstick

$13.20 at MAC Cosmetics

coral lipsticks bite beauty 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Bite Beauty.

BITE Lip Lab Glossy Sheer Lipstick

$15 at BITE Beauty

coral lipsticks charlotte tilbury 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick

$20 at Net-A-Porter

coral lipsticks mac cremesheen 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

MAC Cosmetics.

MAC Cremesheen Lipstick

$18.50 at MAC Cosmetics 

coral lipsticks kylie amore 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Cosmetics Amore Crème Lipstick

$17 at Kylie Cosmetics 

coral lipsticks kylie tangerine 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Cosmetics Tangerine Matte Lipstick

$17 at Kylie Cosmetics 

coral lipsticks origins 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Origins.

Origins Blooming Bold Lipstick

$20 at Origins

coral lipsticks maybelline 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Maybelline.

Maybelline Coral Crush Sensational Lipstick

$6.50 at Vitabox 

coral lipsticks lime crime 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Lime Crime.

Lime Crime Velvetine Lipstick

$20 at Revolve

coral lipsticks milani 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Milani Cosmetics.

Milani Coral Addict Statement Lipstick

$5.99 at Milani Cosmetics

coral lipsticks clinique 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Clinique.

Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour & Primer

$19.50 at Ulta

coral lipsticks sephora 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Sephora.

Sephora Collection Rouge Shine Lipstick

$4 at Sephora

coral lipsticks context 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Context.

Context Matte Lipstick

$20 at Revolve 

coral lipsticks temptu 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Temptu.

Temptu Coral Blaze Color True Lipstick

$12 at Net-A-Porter

coral lipsticks keep cool 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Keep Cool.

Keep Cool Double Sensational Lip

$18 at Free People

coral lipsticks lapcos 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Lapcos.

Lapcos Kiss-Full Lipstick

$16 at Anthropologie

coral lipsticks sugarpill 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Sugarpill Cosmetics.

Sugarpill Love Bites Liquid Lip Color

$18 at Urban Outfitters

coral lipsticks topshop 20 Under $20 Coral Lipsticks, Because Its Summer and You Need at Least One

Topshop.

Longwear Liquid Lipstick in Oil Painting

$9 at Topshop 

Tags:
share