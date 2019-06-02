20 Under-$20 Coral Lipsticks, Because It’s Summer and You Need at Least One

Scroll To See More Images

More often than not, I barely bat an eyelash at Pantone’s Color of the Year announcement. The choice is usually completely off-par with my personal taste and as a result, I moan and groan my way through countless articles trying to convince me that I need to incorporate this hue into every part of my fashion and beauty routine. I wholeheartedly expected the same outcome for 2019…until Pantone’s choice finally made the right choice (at least according to me). Living Coral is giving me life and now I need all the coral lipstick I can find.

That perfect blend of orange, pink, and red is the unofficial color of summer that somehow looks amazing on everyone. Being that it is such a unique blend of vibrant tones, it’s basically impossible to not find something that works for you. And when it concerns your makeup routine, the boldest (and easiest) way to flaunt it is with lipstick. From liquid to matte to tinted balm, here are some of my favorites that also won’t cost you more than $20; a true win-win.

Tarte Quench Lip Rescue Balm

$19 at Sephora

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick

$20 at Sephora

MAC Liptensity Lipstick

$13.20 at MAC Cosmetics

BITE Lip Lab Glossy Sheer Lipstick

$15 at BITE Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick

$20 at Net-A-Porter

MAC Cremesheen Lipstick

$18.50 at MAC Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Amore Crème Lipstick

$17 at Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Tangerine Matte Lipstick

$17 at Kylie Cosmetics

Origins Blooming Bold Lipstick

$20 at Origins

Maybelline Coral Crush Sensational Lipstick

$6.50 at Vitabox

Lime Crime Velvetine Lipstick

$20 at Revolve

Milani Coral Addict Statement Lipstick

$5.99 at Milani Cosmetics

Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour & Primer

$19.50 at Ulta

Sephora Collection Rouge Shine Lipstick

$4 at Sephora

Context Matte Lipstick

$20 at Revolve

Temptu Coral Blaze Color True Lipstick

$12 at Net-A-Porter

Keep Cool Double Sensational Lip

$18 at Free People

Lapcos Kiss-Full Lipstick

$16 at Anthropologie

Sugarpill Love Bites Liquid Lip Color

$18 at Urban Outfitters

Longwear Liquid Lipstick in Oil Painting

$9 at Topshop