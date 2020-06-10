Quick & Convenient Contour Sticks For a Snatched Jawline

Scroll To See More Images

Looking for a foolproof and ridiculously convenient way to sculpt, define, and highlight your angles? Contouring is the makeup method you’ve been looking for to give you a bit of a lift without going under the knife or seeking expensive injectables. Whether you’re looking to merely create the illusion by “slimming” and chiseling out certain parts of the face or to create an elevated look to your cheekbones and jawline, contouring is without a doubt the technique that many professional makeup artists and beauty gurus utilize to achieve a more sculpted look. There are plenty of products to help you master the tricky technique—-from multi-hued powders to cream contours that allow the utmost blendability.

However, if you’re looking for a quick, foolproof, and extra portable contouring option, stick formulas are definitely going to be your go-to—regardless of your skill level or the natural shape of your face. The creamy stick formulas are extra forgiving for beginners, but have a high enough pigment level for the professionals out there as well. Ahead, we’ve outlined some of our favorite stick contour products to get your hands on ASAP.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. KIKO MILANO Cream Contour Stick

This creamy sculpting stick allows you to build up definition and color while being extra blendable and drying down to a comfortable velvet matte finish that stays put and flawless all day long.

2. Maybelline New York Makeup Facestudio Master Contour V-Shape Duo Stick

This ultra-pigmented, dual-sided contour and highlighting stick features one end of flesh tone to conceal and brighten the high points and a darker hue to chisel out and sculpt the cheekbones, jawlines, and sides of the nose.

3. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Wonder Stick

Another double-sided contouring stick, this creamy, smooth, and buildable contour, concealer, and highlighting multi-tasker is the perfect triple threat to keep with you in your handbag for last-minute touch-ups and makeup changes.