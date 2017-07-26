StyleCaster
12 Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone

12 Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone

12 Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone
The only thing more annoying than getting lost while watching crazy-long contouring tutorials on YouTube is realizing you bought the wrong damn shade after spending half an hour in the cosmetics aisle. Eyeballing each shade in-store might’ve worked once or twice, but any beauty junkie knows that the world isn’t at peace until you’ve realized you screwed up your purchase after you take it out of the packaging, leaving you with a contour that’s way too muddy—or worse, an unflattering shade of brownish-gray.

MORE: The Absolute 9 Best Facial Moisturizers for Every Skin Type

Before you swear off contouring for the rest of your life, consider a couple of important points from makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes: If you’re fair-skinned, a taupe shade is usually a safe bet to avoid a look that’s too dirty or too orange. If you have medium skin, you can opt for warmer shades, but make sure you don’t accidentally pick up bronzer: “Bronzer just gives your face an overall natural glow, and contour creates shadows on the face,” Hughes said. “If something looks like it has a red hue, it’s definitely a bronzer.” And, if you have darker skin, you want to look for a deep brown shade that, again, will create a shadowy look, rather than blend into the skin. 

Now that that’s settled, it’s time to actually find a palette that fits the bill. Ahead, we gathered the best contour palettes out there for fair, medium, dark, and deep skin that can accommodate a range of tones, so if you have medium skin that’s on the more olive side, or dark skin that’s a little lighter, you won’t be left searching. Click through to see the palettes that will make your next trip to the contour aisle a little less anxiety-inducing.

1 of 16
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone
Fair Skin
Photo: ImaxTree
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—Catrice Prime & Fine Professional Contouring Palette
Fair Skin

Catrice Prime & Fine Professional Contouring Palette, $5.99; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—NYX Highlight & Contour Pro Palette
Fair Skin

NYX Highlight & Contour Pro Palette, $25; at NYX

Photo: NYX
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—Makeup Revolution Pro HD Powder Contour Kit
Fair Skin

Makeup Revolution Pro HD Powder Contour Kit, $18; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone
Medium Skin
Photo: ImaxTree
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—Kat Von D Shade Light Face Contour Palette
Medium Skin

Kat Von D Shade + Light Face Contour Palette, $46; at Kat Von D

Photo: Kat Von D
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—E.l.f. Contour Palette
Medium Skin

E.l.f. Contour Palette in Light/Medium, $6; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—Iconic London Multi-Use Cream Contour Palette
Medium Skin

Iconic London Multi Use Cream Contour Palette, $47; at Iconic London

Photo: Iconic London
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone
Dark Skin
Photo: ImaxTree
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette
Dark Skin

Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette in Light to Medium, $7.99; at Black Radiance

Photo: Black Radiance
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—Lorac Pro Contour Palette with Contour Brush
Dark Skin

Lorac Pro Contour Palette with Contour Brush, $45; at Lorac

Photo: Lorac
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—Morphe 06PW Palette
Dark Skin

Morphe 06PW Palette, $14.99; at Morphe

Photo: Morphe
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone
Deep Skin
Photo: ImaxTree
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Cream Kit in Deep
Deep Skin

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Contour Cream Kit in Deep, $40; at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—BH Cosmetics Studio Pro Cream Contour Palette
Deep Skin

BH Cosmetics Studio Pro Cream Contour Palette, $14; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta
Best Contour Palettes for Almost Every Skin Tone—Make Up Forever Pro Sculpting Palette 4-in-1 Face Contouring Palette
Deep Skin

Make Up Forever Pro Sculpting Palette 4-in-1 Face Contouring Palette in Dark, $45; at Make Up Forever

Photo: Make Up Forever

