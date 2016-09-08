The Best Conditioners for Flat, Fine, Oily Hair

If your hair turns to an oil slick by noon and you have dry shampoo busting out of every nook and cranny of your car, desk, purse, and cabinet, then hi, hello, welcome. This is a safe space. We want to first acknowledge that greasy hair is frustrating as hell. You can’t live your live chained to a shower head (plus, washing your hair too often can actually cause more oil, since your body is trying to replenish what’s been stripped away), and you also can’t just avoid all conditioners, hair sprays, and styling products for for fear of looking oily.

What you can do, however, is look for products that are crazy lightweight, yet still effective. And then take conditioners off your banned list, because even greasy roots need some TLC on their ends. Rather than have you risk a few bad hair days, though, we removed the guesswork and found the very best conditioners that will leave your hair soft and nourished, not limp and sad. Which is always a win.