The Best Conditioners for Flat, Fine, Oily Hair

If your hair turns to an oil slick by noon and you have dry shampoo busting out of every nook and cranny of your car, desk, purse, and cabinet, then hi, hello, welcome. This is a safe space. We want to first acknowledge that greasy hair is frustrating as hell. You can’t live your live chained to a shower head (plus, washing your hair too often can actually cause more oil, since your body is trying to replenish what’s been stripped away), and you also can’t just avoid all conditioners, hair sprays, and styling products for for fear of looking oily.
What you can do, however, is look for products that are crazy lightweight, yet still effective. And then take conditioners off your banned list, because even greasy roots need some TLC on their ends. Rather than have you risk a few bad hair days, though, we removed the guesswork and found the very best conditioners that will leave your hair soft and nourished, not limp and sad. Which is always a win.
Living Proof Full Conditioner
It’s pretty much impossible to make a nourishing conditioner without oils, but Living Proof has made the impossible possible. Cetyl alcohol in the formula leaves fine hair super soft, yet still supremely bouncy.
Living Proof Full Conditioner, $25; at Living Proof
Photo:
Living Proof
Rahua Voluminous Conditioner
Green tea and aloe vera keep grease-prone hair full and bouncy, while ungurahua and jojoba oils (don’t worry—they’re super lightweight) condition dry, snarled ends.
Rahua Voluminous Conditioner, $36; at Rahua
IGK 30,000 Feet Volume Conditioner
OK, so your hair won’t quite climb to skyscraper heights, but a dollop of this lightweight conditioner will keep your ends moisturized and bouncy, without adding any weight to your hair.
IGK 30,000 Feet Volume Conditioner, $25; at IGK Hair
Photo:
IGK
Ouidad PlayCurl Curl Amplifying Conditioner
Yes, even big ol’ curls can go limp when contending with a sweaty, oily scalp. This dimethicone and hydrolyzed silk-infused conditioner re-hydrates dry, frizzy curls, giving your hair uniform moisture from root to tip.
Ouidad PlayCurl Curl Amplifying Conditioner, $20; at Ouidad
Photo:
Ouidad
Ouai Volume Conditioner
This creamy conditioner is on the richer end of the lightweight spectrum thanks to its hydrating seed and root oils, so avoid it if your hair seems to go lank as soon as you dare think of the word “conditioner.”
Ouai Volume Shampoo, $26; at Ouai
Photo:
Ouai
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Conditioner
Anyone who has ever dabbed tea tree oil on a zit knows how magically drying, yet not at all irritating, it is. And when you mix it into a conditioner with peppermint and lavender, the result is a hydrating and clarifying hybrid that leaves hair feeling amazing.
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Conditioner, $34; at Ulta
Photo:
Paul Mitchell
Avalon Organics Lemon Conditioner
Here’s some math for you: Scalp oils plus hair products equal majorly heavy buildup. But this grapefruit- and lemon-oil conditioner clears away the gunk without stripping your hair’s natural moisture.
Avalon Organics Lemon Conditioner, $9; at Target
Photo:
Avalon Organics
Bumble and Bumble Thickening Conditioner
No heavy oils or nut butters here! Just aloe juice (plus your classic hydrolyzed wheat and soy protein) for lightweight moisture.
Bumble and Bumble Thickening Conditioner, $27, at Bumble and Bumble
Photo:
Bumble and Bumble