11 Moisturizing Conditioners That’ll Smooth Dry, Damaged Hair

Lauren Caruso
by
Frizz is a fact of nature: No matter how healthy your hair is, nobody’s immune to the occasional flyaway or unwanted volume, especially in the summer. But even if you’re plagued by perpetually dry hair, healthy, soft strands don’t have to be a pipe dream.

Now that you know how to properly shampoo for your hair type, it’s time to talk about phase two of your shower. The best conditioners for dry hair have super-moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter, vitamin E, and natural hydrating extracts including green tea, rosemary, and vanilla.

We culled 11 traditional conditioners, co-washes, and masks—don’t be afraid to swap one in for conditioner on the regular—that’ll rescue chemically treated, heat-tool-fried, or otherwise chronically thirsty hair from the brink of death. Click through for our favorites.

Rahua Conditioner, $36; at Need Supply

 

OGX Weightless Hydration Coconut Water Conditioner, $6.89; at Drugstore.com

 

IGK Smoke & Mirrors Conditioning Oil, $29; at Sephora

 

True Nature Botanicals Conditioner, $32; at True Nature Botanicals

 

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask, $5.99; at Drugstore.com

 

DevaCurl One Condition Decadence, $22; at Sephora

 

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Shea Curl Defining Conditioner, $24; at Sephora

 

Redken All Soft Heavy Cream Super Treatment, $17.50; at Ulta

 

WELLA Enrich Moisturizing Conditioner For Coarse Hair, $12.99; at Ulta

 

Bumble and bumble Super Rich Conditioner, $27; at Sephora

 

Pureology Hydrate conditioner, $30; at Ulta

 

