11 Moisturizing Conditioners That’ll Smooth Dry, Damaged Hair

Frizz is a fact of nature: No matter how healthy your hair is, nobody’s immune to the occasional flyaway or unwanted volume, especially in the summer. But even if you’re plagued by perpetually dry hair, healthy, soft strands don’t have to be a pipe dream.

Now that you know how to properly shampoo for your hair type, it’s time to talk about phase two of your shower. The best conditioners for dry hair have super-moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter, vitamin E, and natural hydrating extracts including green tea, rosemary, and vanilla.

We culled 11 traditional conditioners, co-washes, and masks—don’t be afraid to swap one in for conditioner on the regular—that’ll rescue chemically treated, heat-tool-fried, or otherwise chronically thirsty hair from the brink of death. Click through for our favorites.