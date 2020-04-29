Plastic-Free Conditioner Bars That Will Save Your Strands & Shower Space

It takes me less than a week to finish one bottle of conditioner, but the amount of half-used shampoos sitting in my shower is embarrassing, to say the least. Liquid cleansers are the status quo, but they also make it easy to go overboard with the amount of product you’re using each time. Shower space aside, the amount of plastic waste isn’t great for the environment either, hence the popularity of top-notch conditioner bars and other waste-free beauty products.

The pros of bar shampoo and conditioner far outweigh the cons. While I won’t deny the waxy consistency of a bar can lead to buildup if you’re not careful about using properly, most are travel-friendly and made without the potentially harmful ingredients found in liquid formulas. And because a lot of bar cleansers are also soap- or detergent-free, it’s almost impossible to ignore the heightened feel of soft hair after rinsing.

Finally, and perhaps my favorite part of a bar cleansing routine, is the number of washes you can get out of just one. Whereas you may need to invest in a $10 bottle of conditioner a couple times a month, a bar conditioner with the same price tag will last beyond at least one month, even if you’re using it every day. If you don’t need any more convincing to save yourself some cash and waste, here are some of the best affordable conditioner bars to browse and shop now.

Ethique The Guardian Solid Conditioner Bar

Infused with lots of cocoa butter, coconut oil, vitamin B5 and lime oil to moisturize and smooth frayed hair strands.

Aspen Kay Naturals Solid Conditioner Bar

A lemongrass and sweet orange-scented hair softener made with the repairing benefits of organic nettle, hibiscus, horsetail, and chamomile.

Clever Yoga Conditioner Bar

A coconut oil-based conditioner safe for color-treated hair.

Reef Repair Conditioner Bar

A tangerine-scented, eco-friendly vegan bar made without bee’s wax, palm oil, and any animal derivative products.

Love Beauty And Planet Volume and Bounty 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner Bar

A two-in-one hair cleanser and conditioner formulated to target thinning hair.

Friendly Soap Conditioner Bar

A lavender and tea tree-infused conditioner bar for nixing scalp buildup and irritation.

Bamboo Earth Solid Shampoo Bar With Conditioner Effect

Lemon, thyme and other plant essences are included in this 100 percent organic hair conditioner for softening the hair and overall scalp health.

HiBAR Plastic-Free Shampoo Bar & Conditioner Bar

Suitable for all hair types and safe for color-treated hair, this cleansing set also adds shine and volume.

Colorful LaVie Solid Conditioner Bar

A gentle, green tea-infused hair softener and strengthener.

Package Free Round Conditioner Bar

The “hydrator” version of this hair conditioner is made with colloidal oatmeal and amla oil to target scalp ailments and damage.

Brite Organix Bar None Hydrating Conditioner Bar

A vegan conditioner formulated with moisture and growth-promoting ingredients including coconut oil, castor oil and shea butter.

Zero Waste Store Cobalt Conditioner Bar

Get 50 or more washes out of this color-safe and palm oil-free conditioning bar.

Lush American Cream Conditioner Bar

You’ll love the calming and moisturizing effects (and scent!) of vanilla, clary sage and lavender in this luxurious bar.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.