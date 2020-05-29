Anti-Shine Concealers That’ll Keep Oily Skin Matte All Day

Scroll To See More Images

For those of us with perpetually oily skin, switching to an oil-free formula is key to maintaining healthy-looking skin—whether you’re wearing makeup or not. If you’re prone to getting shiny, opting for a foundation and concealer that won’t amp up your oil is essential to keep your makeup in place and the grease under control. Aside from clogging pores, using a creamy or extra rich concealer formula can also cause pesky milia bumps to form under the eyes.

Oil-free concealers are also great because they tend to last longer than more hydrating ones do. They also are less likely to crease and settle into fine lines and enlarged pores. Water-based (as opposed to oil-based) concealers are also an excellent choice for oily skin types, not only because they’re practically budge-proof, but because they also won’t exacerbate excess shine. Looking to upgrade your current go-to concealer to an oil-free formula? Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite shine-absorbing concealers that will instantly camouflage breakouts, redness, dark circles, and everything in between without all of the extra shine.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L'Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Full Wear Concealer

Designed with an oversized (and super east-to-use) doe-foot applicator, this waterproof concealer keeps your skin matte and flawless for up to twenty-four hours of fade-resistant wear time. This concentrated formula is super pigmented, so a little bit of product goes a long way.

2. Glo Skin Beauty Oil Free Camouflage

Infused with a proprietary blend of antioxidants, this shine-reducing, and non-greasy potted concealer keeps shine at bay without clogging your pores or overdrying the skin. The creamy formula glides onto the skin seamlessly, instantly hiding blemishes, dark spots, and redness.

3. Catrice Liquid Camouflage Concealer

This oil-controlling concealer stays put for up to twelve hours of flawless and shine-free coverage. The gentle formula is not only oil-free, but it also doesn’t contain common skin irritants like parabens and alcohol.