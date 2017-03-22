10 Best Concealer Palettes to Cover Up Every Situation

Fighting blemishes, correcting dark spots and blending away any other skin issues can be rough, but the best concealer palettes are a powerful weapon in our makeup arsenal.
We understand the pain of needing a handful of different concealer options in one week, and that the right concealer is absolutely everything. If you’re trying to have your look be everything it can be, starting with clear, even skin is crucial. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best concealer palettes to hide even the worst offenses on your skin.
Sometimes, a touch-up is all you need, while other times you practically need a full-on mask. From easy on-the-go concealers to kits that contain primer and brushes, there is a concealer out there that will get the job done, and we’ve compiled the best concealer palettes to do it—matter what your need may be.
Originally published August 2013. Updated March 2017.
With these concealer palettes, your blemishes and dark spots don't stand a chance.
A duo with two shades is totally the way to go—one shade is formulated to match skin’s depth of color, while the other matches skin’s undertone. Plus the shades in this palette can be color-customized to address your tone and imperfections.
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage, $35; at Sephora
Anastasia's isn't just for brows anymore! This six shade kit is geared more towards contouring, but the pigment-heavy matte colors work for a little bit of concealing as well.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Cream Kit, $40; at Sephora
Lorac's creamy palette has everything you need to conceal, contour and highlight.
Lorac PRO Concealer/Contour Palette and Brush, $45; at Ulta
The more shades, the better! With this 6-shade concealer palette, you'll be set for any season and any kind of imperfection that needs covering up.
MAC Studio Conceal and Correct Palette, $40 MAC Cosmetics
This palette is all about color correction. It has eight highly blendable color correcters to help balance lighter complexions. And at $10, it's kind of a no-brainer.
Makeup Revolution Ultra Base Corrector Palette, $10; at Ulta
Stila's combination of super-smooth color-correcting creams and translucent setting powders will have you feeling like a make-up artist.
This all-in-one correcting palette helps you say adios redness, sallowness, dark circles and grey tones.
Stila Color Correct and Perfect All-In-One Color Correcting Palette, $45; at Ulta
With four colors to blend or use separately, this is a great palette for on the go touch-ups.
Sonia Kasuk Hidden Agenda Concealer Palette, $10.49, Target
A palette that includes four shades, plus a fifth for redness cancellation, is perfect for hiding imperfections and color correcting.
Make Up For Ever 5 Camouflage Cream Palette, $40, Sephora
Applying and setting concealer is easier done than said with this set that's perfect for travel. On the website, replenish your supply automatically with the innovative ordering feature and you'll never be without cover up.
Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer Kit, $37, Bobbi Brown
L'Oreal has been around forever, so they've had some time to get their concealer game down pat. This kit has four pigment-rich creamy shades and the concealer is full coverage.
L'Oreal Infallible Total Cover Concealing and Countering Kit, $16.99; at Ulta