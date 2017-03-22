10 Best Concealer Palettes to Cover Up Every Situation

Fighting blemishes, correcting dark spots and blending away any other skin issues can be rough, but the best concealer palettes are a powerful weapon in our makeup arsenal.

We understand the pain of needing a handful of different concealer options in one week, and that the right concealer is absolutely everything. If you’re trying to have your look be everything it can be, starting with clear, even skin is crucial. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best concealer palettes to hide even the worst offenses on your skin.

Sometimes, a touch-up is all you need, while other times you practically need a full-on mask. From easy on-the-go concealers to kits that contain primer and brushes, there is a concealer out there that will get the job done, and we’ve compiled the best concealer palettes to do it—matter what your need may be.

Originally published August 2013. Updated March 2017.