Foolproof Concealer Sticks For Quick Coverage in a Pinch

Concealer is an essential part of many makeup kits—whether you add foundation prior or simply spot treat problem areas and discoloration. While liquid and cream concealers deliver seamless and highly-pigmented coverage, they can often be messy and a hassle to tote around when you’re on the go or traveling. Stick concealers are the perfect antidote to the dark circles and redness courtesy of a lack of sleep or a late night out—especially when you’ve hit the snooze button one too many times and need a serious quick fix to fake a full night’s rest. The compact and super portable design and applicators stick concealers offers make them the perfect go-to to keep on hand in your purse or work bag for midday touch-ups or when you’re forced to do your makeup on your morning commute (hey, we’ve all been there, right?).

Aside from magically erasing undereye darkness and discoloration, they’re also great for concealing other skincare concerns, from pesky blemished, deeply-hued dark spots and uneven tone. You can wear a sheer layer alone or add to your foundation or tinted moisturizer to give you a bit more coverage in certain areas that look well, a little less than flawless. The best part about a stick formula is their convenience and hassle-free portability. They won’t open without warning, causing an explosion in your makeup bag or melt all over your briefcase’s inner pocket. Ahead, we’ve highlighted a few of our absolute favorite stick concealers that we’re sure you’re going to love just as much as we do.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Revlon Photoready Concealer Stick

This high-definition, buildable concealers glide over imperfections seamlessly, giving the skin a blurred, filter-like quality that’s perfect for photos and selfies. The one downside is that this formula is only available in six different shades.

2. L'Oreal Paris True Match Crayon Concealer

This creamy concealer crayon is designed with a pointed tip to give you extra precision and control during application, including smaller-sized blemished and dark spots. The blendable formula allows you to achieve a flawless, natural finish that looks like your skin, only a little bit better.

3. Covergirl Smoothers Moisturizing Solid Concealer Stick

This hypoallergenic and gentle concealer formula is suitable for all skin times, including sensitive. The breathable and lightweight formula won’t clog your pores or cause blackheads, and the coverage lasts for several hours.