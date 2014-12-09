Your Guide to Finding the Best Concealer for You

It might not be glittery, iridescent, or come in neon pink, but concealer is far from boring. With its multitasking profile and ability to transform a look in less than 30 seconds, it’s no doubt one of the most popular cosmetics products on the market—and has been for years and years. But not all concealer is created equal, and now, this product is made in forms that address a multitude of problems and concerns. Because we know how important this base is to your daily beauty regimen, we created a helpful guide for you to navigate next time you’re looking for a quality concealer.

If You Want An Air-brushed Finish

If you’re looking for a product with coverage that your friends and family won’t be able to see (even on TV) HD concealer is your best bet. This type of concealer often provides an air-brushed finish that decreases the visibility of your pores and illuminates the skin under your eyes for a brighter, wide-eye look. While it doesn’t usually have anti-aging benefits, it’s ideal to apply before getting your picture taken or when working towards completely flawless makeup look. It’s offered in a variety of skin tones and coverage capabilities. If you’re looking for an inexpensive option, give e.l.f’s Studio HD Lifting Concealer a shot.

MORE: 9 Primers That Any Gal With Oily Skin Will Love

If You Want an Anti-Aging Product

The area of your face most associated with aging has got to be the eyes. The eye cream section at your local beauty counter speaks for itself. While anti-aging serums and creams work to prevent and decrease the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles, they’re generally applied under makeup in the morning or as a nighttime beauty ritual—thus not having any coverage benefits. Luckily, the CC cream trend has made its way into concealers. CC cream concealers will cover the dark circles you don’t want anyone to see, while nourishing and lifting the skin under your eyes. Peter Thomas Roth’s CC Eye Correcting Concealer contains SPF and ingredients that promote collage production, while L’Oreal Paris’ Visible Lift Concealer applies with a cooling and soothing metal roller ball and hides dark circles.

If You Want to Cut Out Priming

We’re busy girls, and we never say no to a multitasking product—especially one that cuts out a step in a makeup routine. There are primer concealer products that prep your skin for foundation while fixing the complexion under your eyes. If you’re looking for a concealer that not only primes but can also work as a light-weight concealer and foundation, check out Clinique’s Superprimer.



If You Want a Product With BB Benefits

This one is self-explanatory. Tons of brands are taking the SPF-filled, hydrating, and coverage benefits of your favorite BB formula and packaging it in eye concealer sticks that you can use as spot treatments, too. Brands like Smashbox and Estee Lauder have great picks, while Physician’s Formula sells a duo brush that comes with a filling powder, too.

MORE: 8 Beauty Editors Share Their Holiday Travel Beauty Must-Haves

If You Want Staying Power

Concealer is one of the first products you reach for when touching up your makeup. If this is a main concern, look for a product packaged in a duo compact that includes a cream-based formula for coverage and a powder palette. After applying the concealer, dip a clean brush into the powder palette and swipe it under your eyes to set the look. Having the two products in one place is not only convenient but will ensure you don’t skip that essential step. Need a shopping suggestion? We love Bobbi Brown’s Creamy Concealer Kit.