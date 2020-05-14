The Best Full Coverage Concealers For Lifting Redness & Banishing Blemishes

Red, flushed skin can be caused by a slew of different factors, from temporary triggers like eating spicy food or being spending too much time in the sun, or more chronic things like rosacea, eczema, and breakouts. While there are plenty of in-office treatments and over-the-counter skincare products that can help soothe the discoloration and inflammation, the best course of action when you’re in a pinch is to reach for your favorite concealing products. If you’re looking to get the maximum amount of camouflage, using a two-step concealing approach is your best bet.

This will involve using a green color correcting base to start, followed by your most blue-erasing concealer to cancel out the green tones. Green color correctors work according to color theory and the color wheel. Basically, colors that are opposite of one another on the color wheel can cancel the other out. Because red and green are across each other, green-tinted products will, therefore, help to lift redness and conceal irritation. However, if you’re not in the mood (or don’t have the time) to layer on two types of base, a full coverage concealer that’s your exact shade match should do the trick. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite high-coverage concealers to lift away redness and even out your skin in just one step.

1. Maybelline New York Facestudio Master Conceal Makeup

This super full coverage and ultra-pigmented concealer erases the look of redness, spots, and even undereye circles without having to pile on layers. The concentrated cream formula looks natural, yet flawless and it doesn’t cake or crease into fine lines and pores.

2. Catrice Liquid Camouflage High Coverage Concealer

This super opaque and long-wearing concealer glides on like a dream, instantly blurring away imperfections and correcting red tone. The oil-free and paraben-free formula feels lightweight and non-greasy, and it won’t clog your pores.

3. L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer

This multitasking concealer gives you full, yet natural-looking coverage with just one layer, and it also doubles as a contour and highlight as well. The creamy formula is thick enough to conceal all of your flaws but manages to feel like air on the skin.