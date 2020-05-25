High-Coverage Concealers to Instantly Camouflage Dark Spots

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to finding the right concealer formula for you, there’s a huge assortment of factors to consider—the finish (matte, satin, dewy, etc.), staying power, shades selection, and of course what skin concern you’re actually trying to disguise. Whether you’re dealing hyperpigmentation, pesky scars left behind from previous breakouts, or dark spots from sun damage, courtesy of sun damage, finding the right concealer to seamlessly camouflage them is definitely one of the most difficult makeup challenges to deal with.

Because dark spots are well, dark, you’ll want to opt for a full coverage and super opaque formula that is fade-resistant and stays put for longer than just a few hours after applying it. Liquid and stick formulas tend to be best—especially if you also have oily skin or are prone to get shining during the day. To ensure its coverage stays put all day long, it’s a good idea to set the concealer with a finely milled setting powder over the areas where you used the concealer. Ahead, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite flawless-looking concealers to help you cover up dark spots in a flash.

1. Dermablend Quick-Fix Concealer

This easy-to-apply concealer gives you up to sixteen hours of flawless coverage without caking, sinking into fine lines and texture, or emphasizing pores. The transfer-resistant formula doesn’t overdry the skin, giving you a natural-looking complexion.

2. e.l.f. Camo Concealer

This super opaque concealer is perfect for instantly hiding pesky imperfections, including dark circles, blemishes, and of course, dark spots. The long-lasting formula doesn’t transfer onto your clothing during the day or clog your pores.

3. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer

While this creamy, anti-aging concealer is formulated to combat dark circles, the high-coverage formula also works like a charm for helping you hide hyperpigmentation, scars, and dark spots. The nourishing cream is neither too hydrating nor too matte, making it great for almost all skin types.