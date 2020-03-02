The Best Full-Coverage Under Eye Concealers For Dark Circles

Scroll To See More Images

If you suffer from dark circles on the regular, you already know that finding a solid, full-coverage concealer that doesn’t sink into fine lines, overdry the delicate skin, and that stays put for longer than a couple of hours is no easy feat. Aside from these obstacles, you also need a super opaque formula equipped with major camouflaging powers. Because the skin under and around our eyes is much thinner than the rest of our face, it’s extra challenging to find a formula gentle and effective enough to conceal, correct and stay put. Unlike concealers designed for canceling out uneven tones or hiding blemishes, under-eye products have a lot more bases that we expect them to cover (pun, intended).

Color correctors can work wonders on dark circles thanks to their darkness-canceling capabilities, but frankly, it’s just one more step to add to your routine, and who has that extra time in the morning? I, for one, most certainly do not, and I’m going to assume you don’t either. So, if you’re looking for a product that covers and corrects in one simple formula, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite high-coverage options that erase discoloration and don’t crease or cake.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment

This affordable, cult-favorite is one of the all-time best concealers—drugstore or high-end. It glides on beautifully but sets down to satin-matte finish without feeling dry or looking cakey. The high-coverage formulas blends and corrects like an absolute dream, and stays put all day long.

2. Veil Cosmetics Complexion Fix Oil-Free Concealer

This brightening, high-coverage concealer not only erases dark circles and discoloration, but it’s infused with a slew of anti-aging skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and peptides to soften fine lines over time.

3. L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer

This super inexpensive HD concealer corrects dark circles and diffuses the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The creamy formula blends evenly, and you get pretty full coverage with just one layer of product.