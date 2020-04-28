Imperfection-Blurring Compact Powders to Keep in Your Handbag at All Times

Aside from their on-the-go friendly convenience, compact powders also offer an inherently chic, old-timey appeal—especially when they’re wrapped in luxe packaging. While far from “old school,” compacts remind me of ‘50s era glamour goddesses, who would use the tiny mirrored contraptions to coyly touch up their nose or re-apply their lipstick—at least in the movies. All packaging considerations aside, pressed powders also function as the filter-like finishing touch to any look, and the right formula (usually finely milled, light to medium coverage and satin-matte) has the power to absorb excess oil, refine the look of enlarges pores and blur texture and fine lines without looking cakey, chalky or leaving the skin feeling uncomfortably tight.

Basically, they’re the cherry on top of any complexion product lineup, and having a compact product in your bag for touch-ups throughout the day can make or break your makeup look’s ability to withstand the elements and the carry your base through the day. Of course, the wrong powder formula can do just the opposite, causing major flashback in photos, highlighting dry patches and crow’s feet and clogging your pores. Ahead, we’ve lined up a few high-performance compact powders that check off all of the boxes; they’re touchup-friendly, imperfection-blurring, and healthy skin-friendly.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Milani Conceal + Perfect Shine-Proof Powder

This is the compact that’s currently in my bag, and I’ve replaced my empties at least three times. The formula is oil-controlling and pore-refining powder thanks to being so finely milled, so you can touch up your base multiple times a day without it caking up or creasing in fine lines. While it’s best for oily and combination skin types, the comfortable matte formula won’t accentuate dry patches or leave your skin feeling uncomfortably tight.

2. bareMinerals Barepro Performance Wear Powder Foundation

If you’re seeking a powder compact with a bit more coverage, this Bare Minerals pressed powder is the answer to your prayers. Packaged in a sleek, mirrored compact this pressed powder is just as excellent as the brand’s flagship loose powders, only much more convenient.

3. COVERGIRL Advanced Radiance Age-Defying Pressed Powder

For those who prefer a semi-glowy, skin-like finish without looking like an oil slick, this radiant pressed powder compact is your hero. It sets your foundation, concealer, and complexion products in place all day, while still allowing your skin to shine through. The only drawback to note with this powder is the lack of shade range