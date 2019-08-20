The Best Compact Foundations Under $15

Scroll To See More Images

I live in LA, which means I’m in my car (and in traffic) for like, 50% of my waking hours. It’s not ideal, but with the help of a good podcast and a few distractions, I pass the time without losing every trace of sanity. While it may be controversial and slightly dangerous, I usually spend my morning commute completing my makeup look. I really just can’t bare the thought of losing an extra half hour of sleep sitting in front my vanity when I’m already sitting in gridlock traffic on the 405 freeway. I mean, I hate wasting time. While I often fantasize about the idea of being able to commute via subway or train so that you know, I could actually get sh*t done, it’s not practical where I live, so I make the most of the time I have in the car. This is precisely why finding the best compact foundation (especially if under $15) is key. Liquid formulas and fussy creams have wrecked havoc on my car in the past, so now I stick to something a bit more portable and on-the-go-friendly. I also love a bargain, and truly believe you don’t have to drop major cash to find a solid foundation.

Although there are certainly a few pricey, high-end formulas I simply can’t be without (hello, Estee Lauder Double Wear), I’m not toting these expensive products with me when I’m trying to get my face on in the face of traffic. Compact foundations tend to be pretty goof-proof, thanks to their typical lighter coverage and ultra-blendable capabilities, making them the ideal product for this exact purpose.Of course, even if you are taking public transit and doing your makeup on the way, the same rule applies. No one wants to risk shattering a luxe glass bottle or spilling a pricey product all over the passenger in front of you when the train makes an abrupt stop. So, whether you’re a procrastinator like myself and enjoy getting ready en route to the office or simply prefer the ease of use of a compact for mid-day touch-ups, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite compact foundations that won’t shatter en route and won’t shatter your savings account.

1. L’Oreal True Match Lumi Cushion Foundation

To be honest, I think this is one of the most beautiful drugstore foundations on the market. Normally, I tend to gravitate towards a matte finish and heavier coverage if I’m going to put on makeup at all, but this make your skin look like your own but so much healthier. The finish is stunning, and despite being radiant it isn’t greasy in any way shape or form (and I have pretty oily skin). Plus, the rose gold packaging makes it feel so much more high-end and the mirrors make on-the-go application a breeze.

2. Palladio Dual Wet & Dry Foundation Compact

This surprisingly full coverage powder foundation takes the hassle out of ruining your compact with a damp beauty sponge for more coverage because it’s formulated to handle wet or dry application. This customizable and easy-to-compact is perfect for the on-the-go touch-ups to mattify excess shine during the day or go in with a wet brush for a super high coverage vibe.

3. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Compact Makeup

This creamy, ultra-buildable cream to powder compact not only gives your skin a goof-proof application process, but it’s also armed with skin-loving ingredients, including a solid SPF 55. Not bad, right? Aside from being super jetsetter-friendly, it’s also non-cakey and non-comodogenic so it won’t leave you looking greasy or with clogged pores.