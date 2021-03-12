StyleCaster
10 ColourPop Products You Absolutely Need In Your Life

10 ColourPop Products You Absolutely Need In Your Life

Elizabeth Denton
10 ColourPop Products You Absolutely Need In Your Life
Photo: Colourpop. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Ever since ColourPop burst onto the scene with its Ultra Matte liquid lipsticks many felt were Kylie Lip Kit dupes, the brand has been a mainstay in any beauty lovers bag. It doesn’t matter if the rest of the makeup is luxury or drugstore. ColourPop fans love the quality and price but also the on-trend shades and formulas. The best ColourPop products run the gamut from eyeshadow, highlighter, foundation and of course, lipstick. And it has come a long way since those liquid lips.

ColourPop is an interesting brand in that it doesn’t really have a founder story. Siblings Laura and John Nelson are behind Seed Beauty, a company that continues to launch brands such as SOL and Fourth Ray Beauty. The key to ColourPop’s success is social media with major influencers telling their millions of fans how much they love the products. Now, with an established fan base, the brand is all about speed. It’s like fast fashion for beauty without the negative connotations.

It’s hard to keep up with all of ColourPop’s buzzy launches but you’re not really supposed to. Even the most beauty obsessed can’t possibly purchase and use every single product drop. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t tempting. Between the RawBeautyKristi, Animal Crossing and Bambi collabs, the fun quick literally never ends.

With all those never-ending products, how do you possibly choose favorites? Well, there are core ColourPop items that aren’t going anywhere and work for beauty obsessives of any skill level. Here are some of the ones we’ll continue to use over and over again.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

ColourPop. liqiud liner

ColourPop.

BFF Liquid Liner

Sure, you can get classic black. But there’s also bright pink, blue and more fun colors.

BFF Liquid Liner $8
buy it
ColourPop. lippie stix

ColourPop.

Lippie Stix

There are more than 50 shades of this full-coverage with a soft matte finish.

Lippie Stix $7
buy it
ColourPop. nude mood

ColourPop.

Nude Mood Eyeshadow Palette

It’s hard to choose one eyeshadow palette from dozens but you can’t go wrong with these warm matte and shimmer shades.

Nude Mood Eyeshadow Palette $14
buy it
ColourPop. pretty fresh foundation

ColourPop.

Pretty Fresh Foundation

With coconut water and hyaluronic acid, this medium-coverage foundation makes skin feel nourished in 41 shades.

Pretty Fresh Foundation $16
buy it
ColourPop. super shock

ColourPop.

Super Shock Highlighter

This long-wearing crème powder highlighter has a unique bouncy texture.

Super Shock Highlighter $8
buy it
colourpop pretty fresh concealer

ColourPop.

Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Creamy Concealer

This natural-finish concealer has skin-loving hyaluronic acid in 25+ shades.

Hyaluronic Creamy Concealer $9
buy it
Super Shock Shadow

This bouncy, crème-powder shadow is how many people fell in love with the brand.

Super Shock Shadow $6

ColourPop.

Super Shock Shadow

This bouncy, crème-powder shadow is how many people fell in love with the brand.

Super Shock Shadow $6
buy it

 

colourpop lippie pencil

ColourPop.

Lippie Pencil

Wear this super pigmented liner under your Lippie Stix.

Lippie Pencil $6
buy it

 

BFF Mascara

A volumizing mascara that also comes in bright hues.

BFF Mascara $8

Colourpop.

BFF Mascara

A volumizing mascara that also comes in bright hues.

BFF Mascara $8
buy it
colourpop bross boss pencil

ColourPop.

Brow Boss Pencil

This retractable pencil comes in nine natural-looking shades.

Brow Boss Pencil $7
buy it

