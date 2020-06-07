Color Depositing Shampoos to Keep Your Locks Fresh in Between Salon Appointments

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re a beachy blonde, a cherry-hued redhead, or a chocolate brunette, there are plenty of different things that can cause your color to dull and fade before your next visit at the salon. To help you push back pricey appointments with your colorist, try Incorporating a pigmented color-depositing shampoo to keep your color looking fresh and vibrant.

While there is a slew of different measures you can take to keep your color brilliant and shiny, from avoiding the sun and chlorine to washing your hair less, adding a color-dispensing shampoo to your routine will make the most visible and instant impact. In fact, there are plenty of tinted shampoos that are so pigmented that the color payoff is actually pretty comparable to the result you’d get after an appointment with your colorist for a color refresh, toner, or glaze. There are plenty of color-depositing shampoos to enhance each color of hair — whether natural or color-treated. Check out some of our favorite color-depositing shampoos below to help you maintain your color and save money in the process.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Redken Color Extend Blondage Color Depositing Purple Shampoo

Formulated for lighter hair, this toning shampoo features a violet-hued pigment to cancel out unwanted warmth for blondes and reduce brassiness. The gentle formula helps keep blonde hair bright and doesn’t over-dry over-processed and damaged hair.

2. Punky Mochanificent 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo

Infused with shea butter and bond-rebuilding vitamins, this conditioning, and color-depositing shampoo revives and refreshes faded color without causing damage to compromised strands.

3. Celeb Luxury Gem Lites Colorwash

This shine-enhancing pigmented shampoo instantly deposits color to faded hair color. It’s also free of sulfates to help your hair retain the color for a longer period of time and prevent breakage and split ends.