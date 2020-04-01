The Best Color Depositing Hair Products for Some Non-Permanent Fun

When you have no choice but to stay inside, the list of things you’re willing to do in the name of banishing boredom grows pretty fast. For instance, I dream of having a personal chef to cover up the fact that I despise cooking. Yet, here I am making cornbread and researching cookie recipes because…I may actually like baking? Time will only tell if my newfound hobby has lasting power, but if there’s one thing I do know, it’s this: beauty experiments never get old, including the one where I dip my hands into all of the best color depositing hair products.

As a reformed weave and hair dye addict, I usually walk in the opposite direction of box dye. Even if it’s infused with the most nourishing ingredients, chances are my hair will suffer and I’ll regret the entire thing. This is the beauty of color deposit masks and conditioners—they aren’t as harmful as traditional hair coloring agents and still let me go a little crazy without the commitment. If you’re reluctant about dipping into color too, here are the color depositing products I proudly co-sign.

Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask

Available in both a full-size tube and mini sampler pouch ($7 at Sephora), this multi-beneficial hair mask deposits temporary color and a slew of nourishing ingredients to keep your hair strands from getting crunchy and flaky as they’re transformed.

Overtone Color Conditioner

Overtone is known for its superior hair color formulas and one of the newer drops is a line of vegan and cruelty-free conditioners that take just 15 minutes to alter your shade to any of their vibrant options.

dpHUE Gloss+ Semi-permanent Hair Color and Deep Conditioner

I think it’s safe to call this part hair color, part hair conditioner a “mask” of sorts. It’s suitable for all hair types, free of most harmful ingredients and meant to enhance your hair color, not deliver a bold and dramatic change.

amika Strobe Hair Contour Kit

Like contouring for your face, this totally innovative set of hair sprays can be used to cover grays, create an ombre effect, deliver the illusion of highlights and more. The best part? You can wash it all out at the end of the day.

Keracolor Color + Clenditioner

Whether you want to play with one color for a day or enhance your current color in-between salon visits, this temporary color conditioner delivers a range of stunning hues, in addition to strengthening and softening your mane.

Joico Color Butter

Dip into your fantasy neon shade with this one-step hair color cream that needs just 5 minutes to transform your natural color. Just apply with gloves so you’re not left with tinted palms.

Candy Hair Paint

What isn’t there to love about a plant-derived hair color cream that washes out in mere seconds when the day ends?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.