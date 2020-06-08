Pigment-Depositing Conditioners to Keep Color Fresh & Vibrant

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re dealing with some serious faded hair color and can’t make it in to see your colorist for a while, or are just yearning for a way to give your mane a change without taking drastic measures and reaching for some potentially-dangerous box dye, color-depositing conditioners are the perfect way to revive your hair color subtly and safely— and of course, without risking causing damage and breakage thanks to harsh ingredients.

Aside from giving your strands a pigment pick-me-up that won’t leave you with a post-application panic attack and/or in a state of grave regret, these hydrating, and restructuring hair conditioners are also a good way to repair existing damage, breakage, split ends and dryness caused by bleach or hair color. I mean, why not get both done at the same time, right? Whether you’re platinum blonde battling brassiness, a vibrant cherry-hued redhead with major fading or a rich brunette mourning the loss of vibrance, these multi-purpose hair conditioners will help bring your hair back to life without having to step foot in a salon.

1. dpHUE Gloss+ Color Depositing Conditioner

Formulated by one of the industry’s top colorists, this color-depositing conditioner nourishes damaged hair while reviving dull and faded color. This formula keeps your locks looking fresh in between salon appointments and doesn’t over-dry.

2. Keracolor Clenditioner Color-Depositing Conditioner

This semi-permanent color-depositing conditioner gives you faded locks a vibrant refresh without the damage of traditional hair dying products and peroxide-infused toners.

3. Celeb Luxury Viral Colorditioner

Not only does this deeply pigmented conditioner deposit color to hair, but it’s also infused with strengthened bond-building properties to help repair and replenish dry, damaged, and compromised hair.