The Best Color Correctors For Camouflaging Dark Spots

Whether from the sun or genetics, if you have dark spots or hyperpigmentation, you know that sometimes, even with the help of a full-coverage concealer, these troublesome marks can be almost to conceal. Because of the concentrated pigmentation, it can be extra challenging to find a formula that’s opaque and full coverage enough to conceal, correct, and stay put throughout the day. Color correctors can be a miracle product for hiding dark spots, all thanks to their darkness-canceling capabilities, but it’s important to find the right hue to get the job done.

Peachy and orange-hued shades are generally best for counteracting the look of darkness and brightening dark spots. Colors correctors work according to the principles of the color wheel, which posits that are opposite of one another on the color wheel can cancel the other out. Because blue and purple are on the opposite end of orange and peach on the color wheel, these two shades work to cancel the other one out. Ahead, we’ve lined up a few of our favorite color-correcting concealers to hide dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

1. Maybelline New York Master Camo Color Correcting Pen

This apricot-hued color corrector instantly conceals darkness and hyperpigmentation without looking cakey or heavy on the skin. Apply the creamy formula pre-foundation for added coverage to your concealer and foundation lineup.

2. Revlon PhotoReady Color Correcting Pen for Dark Spots

This concentrated color corrector is designed to neutralize and diffuse the look of blemishes rather than hiding them or leaving you with a mask-like effect. It’s also formulated with a filter-like technology to blur the look of imperfections and catch the light for a fine-tuned effect.

3. L.A. Girl Hd Pro Conceal Reddish Corrector

Ideal for deep and dark skin tones, this reddish-toned formula seamlessly covers the look of dark spots and discoloration. Despite its creamy and full-coverage finish, this lightweight and breathable formula feels like you’re wearing nothing.